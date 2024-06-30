Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Player is talking to the Vegetable seller about incredients in Wuthering Waves.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Wuthering Waves

How to get the Sweet and Sour Pork recipe in Wuthering Waves

It's time to go Echo farming.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|
Published: Jun 30, 2024 09:54 am

Obtaining recipes for dishes like Sweet and Sour Pork in Wuthering Waves lets you gain temporary buffs to your Resonators and progress through the game quicker.

Recommended Videos

Wuthering Waves has a myriad of ingredients used for cooking dishes. However, you also need the recipes for the dishes to use those components; otherwise, they’ll be collecting dust in your inventory for a long time. So, here is everything you need to know about finding and using the Sweet and Sour Pork in Wuthering Waves.

Where is the Sweet and Sour Pork recipe in Wuthering Waves?

Picture of Xian'ge at Mt. Firmament collecting Windchimers and giving players the Sweet and Sour Pork recipe.
Give her Windchimers to get the recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to deliver 30 Windchimers to Xian’ge at Mt. Firmament and complete level four of the challenge to get the Sweet and Sour Pork recipe in Wuthering Waves. You can also earn rewards such as Asrites, Rover (Wavebands), Resonator, and Weapon XP points by delivering the Windchimers apart from the recipes.

Keep in mind that you won’t find Xian’ge at Mt. Firmament until you complete the main quest, where Jinhsi fights with the Sentinel Jué, and then you should find her near the Resonance Nexus around the city of Hongzhen.

What does the Sweet and Sour Pork do in Wuthering Waves?

Picture of the Sweet and Sour Pork recipe in Wuthering Waves.
Delicious cooking! Screenshot by Dot Esports

After cooking the dish and consuming Sweet and Sour Pork, you get a 50 percent increase in your Echo Drop rate for 30 minutes. It is a great boon to level up your Data Bank, as you won’t have to rely on the RNG gods to get the Echoes for the Tacet Discords you defeat in the battle.

Moreover, having better Echoes also helps you gain various substats on your Resonators, improving their overall performance and giving you an edge to defeat bosses in the game.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com
twitter youtube linkedin