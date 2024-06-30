How to get the Sweet and Sour Pork recipe in Wuthering Waves

Obtaining recipes for dishes like Sweet and Sour Pork in Wuthering Waves lets you gain temporary buffs to your Resonators and progress through the game quicker.

Recommended Videos

Wuthering Waves has a myriad of ingredients used for cooking dishes. However, you also need the recipes for the dishes to use those components; otherwise, they’ll be collecting dust in your inventory for a long time. So, here is everything you need to know about finding and using the Sweet and Sour Pork in Wuthering Waves.

Where is the Sweet and Sour Pork recipe in Wuthering Waves?

Give her Windchimers to get the recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to deliver 30 Windchimers to Xian’ge at Mt. Firmament and complete level four of the challenge to get the Sweet and Sour Pork recipe in Wuthering Waves. You can also earn rewards such as Asrites, Rover (Wavebands), Resonator, and Weapon XP points by delivering the Windchimers apart from the recipes.

Keep in mind that you won’t find Xian’ge at Mt. Firmament until you complete the main quest, where Jinhsi fights with the Sentinel Jué, and then you should find her near the Resonance Nexus around the city of Hongzhen.

What does the Sweet and Sour Pork do in Wuthering Waves?

Delicious cooking! Screenshot by Dot Esports

After cooking the dish and consuming Sweet and Sour Pork, you get a 50 percent increase in your Echo Drop rate for 30 minutes. It is a great boon to level up your Data Bank, as you won’t have to rely on the RNG gods to get the Echoes for the Tacet Discords you defeat in the battle.

Moreover, having better Echoes also helps you gain various substats on your Resonators, improving their overall performance and giving you an edge to defeat bosses in the game.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy