How to reach Chef Level 2 in Wuthering Waves

Now that you’ve cleared all the main content in Wuthering Waves, you decided to hunt down some achievements. There are some easy achievements and a few grindy ones, like those that require you to increase your Chef Level.

The Mochelin 1-Star Chef is an achievement in the Wilderness Calls tab of the Exploration Trophies, and it requires you to reach Chef Level two. Put on your chef’s hat, as here’s everything you need to know about cooking and Chef Levels in Wuthering Waves.

How to increase Chef Level in Wuthering Waves

Got to start somewhere. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To increase your Chef Level in Wuthering Waves, you have to, unsurprisingly, cook. When you’re in the cooking menu at any of the stoves in the world, your Chef Level is indicated at the top left corner with one to five stars. Click on the level, and you’ll see how many Proficiency points you need to level up.

Cooking any dish grants you Proficiency points. The amount of points you get depends on the rarity of the dish. There’s also a limit on how many points you can get from cooking one dish, so no making hundreds of Jinzhou Skewers. Making ingredients like Tofu and Hot Pot Base doesn’t give any Proficiency points, so there’s no double-dipping into cooking for a faster point farm.

Here are all the dish rarities, how many Proficiency points they grant, and what’s the maximum amount of available points per dish:

Green: 10 points per dish (maximum 300)

10 points per dish (maximum 300) Blue: 20 points per dish (maximum 300)

20 points per dish (maximum 300) Purple: 40 points per dish (maximum 400)

40 points per dish (maximum 400) Yellow: 60 points per dish (maximum 600)

You can get new dish recipes from Panhua Restaurant in Jinzhou by completing Milestones (you can get the legendary Morri Pot recipe this way) and leveling up your Chef Level. Each new level grants some Astrite, weapon or Resonator EXP, Shell Credits, and two new recipes for you to master.

