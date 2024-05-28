Wuthering Waves mecha boss
All healing recipes and how to get them in Wuthering Waves

Make sure you survive the frontlines against TDs.
In Wuthering Waves, there are plenty of dangerous foes that you’ll face while in the middle of your adventures across Huanglong. As a result, you’ll need to periodically know some important healing recipes to keep your HP up while you dish out some damage.

There are plenty of items you can create to heal your characters, whether you need some basic items early or powerful tools that will bolster your body for a boss fight. They will, however, need a plethora of different resources you’ll find throughout your exploration across the land.

Here are all of the healing items and their recipes in Wuthering Waves.

All healing items and recipes in Wuthering Waves

The Potion Making tab at the Synthesizer in Wuthering Waves
A quick pick-me-up.

Whether you’re popping some healing inhalers, chowing down on a nutrient block, or taking an energy bag, there are a handful of different items that you can craft and use during a fight in Wuthering Waves.

You will need to collect many of these different ingredients as you move from place to place, or head over to the Shifang Pharmacy in Jinzhou to buy them with Shell Credits. Other necessary base ingredients, such as Base Fluid, Fluid Stabilizer, and Fluid Catalyst, can be made at the Synthesizer in the Constructing tab, or bought at the Shifang Pharmacy as well.

Here are all of the recipes and necessary resources you’ll need while you travel from the Desorock Highlands to the Dim Forest.

Healing ItemRecipe list
Basic Revival Inhalerx2 Noctemint
Basic Nutrient Blockx2 Dewvetch
Basic Energy Bagx2 Lemongrass
Medium Revival Inhalerx1 Base Fluid
x2 Noctemint
Medium Nutrient Blockx1 Base Fluid
x2 Dewvetch
Medium Energy Bagx1 Base Fluid
x2 Lemongrass
Advanced Revival Inhalerx1 Fluid Stabilizer
x3 Honeysuckle
Advanced Nutrient Blockx1 Fluid Catalyst
x3 Bittberry
Advanced Energy Bagx1 Fluid Stabilizer
x3 Lotus Seeds
Premium Revival Inhalerx1 Premium Revival Inhaler recipe
Premium Nutrient Blockx1 Premium Nutrient Block Recipe
Premium Energy Bagx1 Premium Energy Bag recipe
