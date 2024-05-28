All healing recipes and how to get them in Wuthering Waves

In Wuthering Waves, there are plenty of dangerous foes that you’ll face while in the middle of your adventures across Huanglong. As a result, you’ll need to periodically know some important healing recipes to keep your HP up while you dish out some damage.

There are plenty of items you can create to heal your characters, whether you need some basic items early or powerful tools that will bolster your body for a boss fight. They will, however, need a plethora of different resources you’ll find throughout your exploration across the land.

Here are all of the healing items and their recipes in Wuthering Waves.

All healing items and recipes in Wuthering Waves

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whether you’re popping some healing inhalers, chowing down on a nutrient block, or taking an energy bag, there are a handful of different items that you can craft and use during a fight in Wuthering Waves.

You will need to collect many of these different ingredients as you move from place to place, or head over to the Shifang Pharmacy in Jinzhou to buy them with Shell Credits. Other necessary base ingredients, such as Base Fluid, Fluid Stabilizer, and Fluid Catalyst, can be made at the Synthesizer in the Constructing tab, or bought at the Shifang Pharmacy as well.

Here are all of the recipes and necessary resources you’ll need while you travel from the Desorock Highlands to the Dim Forest.

Healing Item Recipe list Basic Revival Inhaler x2 Noctemint Basic Nutrient Block x2 Dewvetch Basic Energy Bag x2 Lemongrass Medium Revival Inhaler x1 Base Fluid

x2 Noctemint Medium Nutrient Block x1 Base Fluid

x2 Dewvetch Medium Energy Bag x1 Base Fluid

x2 Lemongrass Advanced Revival Inhaler x1 Fluid Stabilizer

x3 Honeysuckle Advanced Nutrient Block x1 Fluid Catalyst

x3 Bittberry Advanced Energy Bag x1 Fluid Stabilizer

x3 Lotus Seeds Premium Revival Inhaler x1 Premium Revival Inhaler recipe Premium Nutrient Block x1 Premium Nutrient Block Recipe Premium Energy Bag x1 Premium Energy Bag recipe

