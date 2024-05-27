speaking about the sensor
Screenshot by Dot Esports
How to get the Lootmapper in Wuthering Waves

Shake hands and go explore.
Published: May 27, 2024 06:21 am

Wuthering Waves has plenty of useful tools you can craft or earn to help out with exploring and gathering resources around the world. One of the most useful of that unlockable bunch is the Lootmapper. 

In Wuthering Waves, you can use the Lootmapper to actively scan specific spots of the map for hidden Supply Chests and Tidal Heritages within a set area. This Utility is unlimited-use, meaning you can easily place the drone-like device in multiple spots once you clear out a specific zone so you don’t miss any tucked-away goodies. You do need to unlock the Lootmapper before you can use it, however, and here is how to get that job done. 

Wuthering Waves: Where to get the Lootmapper

Once you reach Jinzhou in the early game of Wuthering Waves, all you need to do is head over to the Pioneer Association to unlock the Lootmapper—though there are some clear requirements that you need to meet first.

Wuthering Waves Jinzhou map marking the Pioneer Association.
The Pioneer Association is easy to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the Pioneer Association, you can speak with the attendant at the main desk to check your Pioneer Level and how you are progressing in your exploration of the various regions. As you explore more and complete specific requirements, you will increase that level, reach milestones, and get rewards. 

In order to get the Lootmapper, you need to reach Pioneer Level One. That requires you to collect 100 of the Silver Coins associated with the Pioneer Association, which can be earned by exploring more in each area of the game. This can take quite some time, which is why grinding certain milestones like Hardworking Pioneer II can be a trek. 

Wuthering Waves Lootmapper: How to use and what does it do?

Once you have a Lootmapper, you can place up to three on your map by registering it to your Utility wheel. From there, golden circles will appear in the selected areas—on both your map and minimap—and reveal every Supply Chest and Tidal Heritage within them. 

Lootmapper information and circles displayed in Wuthering Waves.
Easily look for treasures and make sure you don’t miss them. Screenshot via Tetrachrome on Reddit

You can only have three of the Lootmappers placed at any given time and will need to remove one if you want to place it somewhere else. The good news is, there is no cooldown, and you can immediately set a Lootmapper you remove back up in a different spot. You also have to have a “permit” to use Lootmappers in an area, but you automatically get one for Jinzhou when you earn the item from the Pioneer Association.

