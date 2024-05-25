How to obtain the title Hardworking Pioneer II in Jinzhou in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves offers multiple areas to explore in Huanglong, each filled with challenges and milestones to conquer by fulfilling specific criteria to earn the loot.

The Hardworking Pioneer II title appears in stage five of the Milestones challenges, and it is one of the less clear-cut quests as the game doesn’t tell you how to complete your exploration. Here is how you get the Hardworking Pioneer II to complete your milestones in Wuthering Waves.

How to get the title Hardworking Pioneer II in Jinzhou in Wuthering Waves?

Pioneer Association will push you in the right direction. Remix by Dot Esports

You need to explore various areas, complete challenges, light Resonance Nexus and Beacons, and defeat the local Echoes to get to level two of Pioneer Association. This earns you the Hardworking Pioneer II title. If you thoroughly explore the various regions, you will stumble upon the Pioneer Association, located on the western side of Jinzhou city, where you can check your progress.

After you enter the Pioneer Association, you need to meet the Maqi receptionist there and talk to her at the front desk. After that, you can ask her about your exploration progress. This will lead you to a page that displays the regions you have explored so far and the percentage remaining until completion. Once you finish a region by completing all its Challenges, return to the Association to check your progress and repeat the process for other places.

Once you’ve finished exploring parts of the regions, you can claim XP to further your progress through various stages and earn rare loot. After getting the Hardworking Pioneer II title, you will get 100 Union XP, and two uncommon XP components that will help you level up your resonators.

