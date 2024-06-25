How to farm Gloom Slough in Wuthering Waves

Gloom Slough is the ascension material for Jinhsi, a limited-time character in Wuthering Waves Version 1.1. Whether you’re pre-farming the materials or got her after the patch went live, here are the best places to farm Gloom Slough in Wuthering Waves.

Most of the time, Gloom Slough is on the trees and roots, so keep that in mind when heading to any of the areas listed below.

Best places to farm Gloom Slough in Wuthering Waves

Around the Giant Banyan

Just go round and round. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best place to farm Gloom Slough in Wuthering Waves is near the Giant Banyan tree on the south side of the map. Use any of the Resonance Beacons nearby and walk around the water that’s surrounding the tree. There are roughly 20 of them in this area, so it should only take a few runs to collect all the materials for Jinhsi, even if you use this spot alone.

Forbidden Forest

A suitable place for glowing bugs to live. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Forbidden Forest is the second best place to quickly get Gloom Slough. Use the Resonance Nexus to the west of the Giant Banyan and head north to the forest. In the misty area, look for Gloom Slough on smaller trees alongside the road. There are a few of them closer to the coast as well, so you might want to take a small detour.

East Central Plains

There are only a few of them, but they’re easy to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although not as rich as other places, there are a few areas with Gloom Slough on the east side of Central Plains. Start by using the closest Resonance Beacon northeast of Jinzhou, then go to the small lake nearby and look around the homestead.

After you’re done with this spot, follow the road north to the Parallel Perception domain. On your way there, you should be able to collect two or three more materials.

South of Jinzhou

Your last stop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The last place that has some Gloom Slough is the hills to the south of Jinzhou. Use the waypoint south of The Grand Library and look around giant roots. This is also where you can get the POWER! achievement to sit on the highest chair in Jinzhou.

There are more of these glowing bugs around the world, but they are so scattered that it’s pointless going after them all unless you stumble upon them by accident. If you’re desperate, though, I recommend checking the unofficial Wuthering Waves interactive map to have a better idea of their location.

