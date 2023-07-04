WoW token reaches highest price in 2 years, but cash value stays the same

The World of Warcraft token, a universal currency used to trade real money for gold and vice versa, has never been more unstable and has reached its highest gold price in two years.

WoW token prices have been volatile since February 2023, as they started rapidly increasing. While it’s rather normal to see prices fluctuating, on July 4, WoW token prices for both Europe and NA reached new highs. In NA, the price of a single WoW token has reached almost 300,000 gold, and in Europe, a whopping 410,000 gold, according to the token-tracking site Wowtoken.

That’s the highest prices in the past two years. Although the gold value of WoW tokens has drastically increased, the cash value has stayed unchanged. So, today, you can still buy WoW tokens in Europe for just €20 ($22).

Wowhead explains that the perfect storm has hit WoW and there are three main reasons for this:

“The expansion has been out a while, even with regular content updates.

Diablo 4 is still fairly recent and popular.

Summer sales have kicked off.”

The first point is referring to the general state of the game, where players have already figured out the best farms and professions, and there are far more materials and gold in circulation. Precisely because of this, the gold value of WoW tokens has increased.

While that’s an absolutely normal occurrence that happens with almost every expansion, the bigger problem more recently has been Diablo 4. Essentially, many players have been grinding gold in WoW and then selling it on the auction house to later purchase Diablo 4 and its assets.

Finally, Blizzard’s summer sale, which lasted from June 21 to July 4, meant more players, instead of buying those goodies for real money, have been diligently farming in the game to exchange WoW tokens for cosmetics and mounts on a rare discount.

For years, WoW tokens have been the currency closing the gap between real money and gold in the game. While some players purchase WoW tokens with money and sell them on the auction house, others diligently farm in Dragonflight and exchange that hard-earned gold for them, and later for assets in the Battle.net store like game time and cosmetics.

It’s really hard to predict how the economy in WoW will act from now on, but I’d say the value of WoW tokens will start gradually falling because the Diablo 4 and summer sale hype train are slowly dying down. If you were having second thoughts about purchasing a WoW token, I’d say go for it because there’s no better time than now.

