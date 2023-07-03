WoW players find perfect solution to Dragonflight’s flawed Crafting Orders system

World of Warcraft Dragonflight completely overhauled professions and added a new system called Crafting Orders that simplifies the crafting and exchange of rare goods and materials. Over the past few months, WoW players have been finding flaws in the new system and now one of those players found a solution that could at least improve Crafting Orders.

In a post on WoW’s subreddit from July 2, one player suggested Blizzard Entertainment devs connect the Crafting Orders system to the auction house. This would allow you to automatically buy the necessary materials before sending the order without running back and forth between the auction house and the Crafting Orders station just to get everything on your shopping list.

That should be just the beginning of updating the Crafting Orders system though. Since its introduction back at the release of Dragonflight on November 28, 2022, players have been criticizing the system for being an “auction house with extra steps,” difficult and unintuitive to use, and most importantly, irrelevant.

Originally, Blizzard intended the Crafting Orders to be the means of easy and simple trading with the option for players to order crafted items and goodies. But, most players search for their designated crafters via Trading Chat and Crafting Orders are basically ghost towns when it comes to public orders.

Although Blizzard has quite of a long road ahead before Crafting Orders can truly become the system the devs imagined, adding the option to automatically buy wares from the auction house would be a step in the right direction.

There are no major changes planned for this system in Patch 10.1.5 coming to the game on July 11, but the devs might have something in store for Crafting Orders with Patch 10.1.7. According to the Dragonflight patch roadmap, Patch 10.1.7 will feature content and system updates and, hopefully, Crafting Orders will be on the list.

