WoW SoD: Where to find Neeru Fireblade in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Neeru is one of the main Ragefire Chasm quest givers, but he can be a bit of a chore to track down.

The early-game leveling process tends to go by relatively quickly in WoW Classic, but one of the biggest time-consumers is finding NPCs that aren’t exactly out in the open.

One such NPC is Neeru Fireblade, a Horde-only quest giver who you’ll likely be tracking down as soon as you start trying to run the Ragefire Chasm dungeon. He’s an important part several dungeon quests, and you’ll definitely want to speak with him if you want to maximize the rewards you can earn from Ragefire Chasm and its associated storyline.

Here’s where you can find Neeru Fireblade in WoW Classic.

Neeru Fireblade location in WoW Classic

Neeru’s hut is directly to the left of the ramp that leads into Orgrimmar’s Cleft of Shadow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Neeru Fireblade is an Orcish quest giver who is part of the chain that culminates in a quest called “The Demon Seed.” He is also a major character in the “Hidden Enemies” quest chain, which eventually rewards you with a strong leveling weapon of your choice after clearing Ragefire Chasm.

Neeru Fireblade can be found in Orgrimmar’s Cleft of Shadow subzone at coordinates 50, 50. He is located directly across from the entrance to Ragefire Chasm in a large hut adorned with a bear’s head above the entryway and a purple pentagram on its floor. If you’re standing in front of the entrance to Ragefire Chasm, turn around, and you should see Neeru standing right before you.

If you need to get into the Cleft of Shadow and are having trouble accessing that subzone, you should head to coordinates 56,85, 41.22 in Orgrimmar and follow the ramp downward. Neeru’s hut will be immediately on your left.

Neeru Fireblade is heavily involved in some of the quests pertaining to the Ragefire Chasm dungeon, which will likely be the first dungeon players on the Horde side of the game’s faction divide will enter while leveling in WoW Classic. You’ll likely be doing business with Neeru Fireblade around levels 15 to 19, so by then, you’ll want to have the flight path to Orgrimmar unlocked as you prepare to make your way back to the Orcish capital and eventually run Ragefire Chasm.