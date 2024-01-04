Where to find Lightforge Ingots in WoW Classic

The drop rate can be quite low, but stick with it.

The quest to retrieve Lightforge Ingots in WoW Classic is part of the Morbent Fel quest chain, which originates in northwest Duskwood.

This chain is one of the most relevant early-to-mid-game storylines in the game for Alliance players—and during the Classic Season of Discovery, it’s most definitely worth completing. One of the quests in the midsection of the chain is “Lightforge Iron,” which originates in the Wetlands and takes players into dwarven lands, possibly for the first time. But while Lightforge Iron (as well as its follow-up quest, The Lost Ingots) is relatively simple, it could be frustrating and time-consuming due to drop rates and difficulty-to-kill enemies.

Here’s how to get the Lightforge Ingots required to complete Lightforge Iron in WoW Classic.

WoW Classic Lightforge Iron quest guide

Glorin Steelbrow will assign you the quest to retrieve Lightforge Ingots. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Lightforge Iron quest in Menethil Harbor is picked up from Glorin Steelbrow, a white-robe-clad dwarf inside the harbor’s inn, Deepwater Tavern. You’ll encounter him as an objective of “The Doomed Fleet” breadcrumb quest, which originates in Stormwind City after progressing past the portion of the chain that takes place at Sven’s camp in Duskwood.

Glorin Steelbrow will task you with opening a chest south of the tavern at coordinates [12, 64]. After interacting with that chest, you’ll need to obtain five Lightforge Ingots from a nearby shipwreck for its follow-up quest “The Lost Ingots.” Thankfully, you won’t have to travel far from the Deepwater Tavern to complete Lightforge Iron as the chest required for the quest is found on a patch of land inside the Flying Osprey, a ship located directly behind Deepwater Tavern in Menethil Harbor. The ingots have been taken by Bluegill Murlocs on and around the ship, and you’ll have to kill plenty of them to get the five ingots required for the quest’s completion.

The drop rate for Lightforge Ingots is quite low, so you may have to kill a few dozen Bluegill Murlocs in the area surrounding the Flying Osprey if you want to complete this quest. In total, it took us nearly 30 kills to get the six Lightforge Ingots needed to complete this quest, although your luck may vary based on the ingots’ drop rate.