WoW SoD: Sunken Temple loot table in Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase three is adding yet another dungeon-turned-raid instance, this time with the Sunken Temple. As a 20-person raid, players can expect more bosses and loot than ever from this instance.
Similar to Gnomeregan in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two, Sunken Temple stands to be the central endgame hub for phase three. Alongside two new world events, phase three is looking to change up vanilla Azeroth more than ever.
Before you delve into this sunken dungeon when phase three hits, know what loot awaits you. This is everything we currently know about the Sunken Temple’s loot table.
Sunken Temple Loot Table in WoW SoD
Given the Sunken Temple is getting a complete rework with new bosses included, the items on this list may grow or change over time. Between both vanilla Sunken Temple drops and recent data mined information, we have a good gauge on what is to be expected in terms of loot.
It’s unclear whether Blizzard intends to add more Sunken Temple-specific quests, as they did with Gnomeregan, but this would provide even more potential rewards for raiders. Below is the loot that you can expect to find within the halls of the Sunken Temple.
|Item Type
|Item
|Where to find
|Stats
|Chest
|Atal’ai Breastplate
|General drop
|311 Armor
Unique: +22 Attack Power
|Hands
|Atal’ai Gloves
|General drop
|47 Armor
Unique: Increases damage and healing from spells by nine.
|Shoulders
|Atal’ai Spaulders
|General drop
|193 Armor
|Waist
|Atal’alarion’s Tusk Ring
|Atal’alarion
|302 Armor
+18 Strength
+8 Stamina
|Head
|Avenguard Helm
|Quest reward for The God Hakkar.
|461 Armor
+5 Agility
+10 Spirit
+25 Stamina
|Hands
|Bloodfire Talons
|Dreamscythe
|96 Armor
+5 Intellect
+9 Spirit
+10 Fire Resistance
Unique: Increases damage and healing from spells by 18.
|Feet
|Bloodshot Greaves
|Avatar of Hakkar
|221 Armor
+6 Agility
+5 Strength
+20 Stamina
|Staff
|Bludgeon of the Grinning Dog
|General drop
|112 – 168 Damage
Unique: Stuns targets on hit for three seconds.
|Shield
|Crest of Supremacy
|Shade of Eranikus
|1930 Armor
35 Block
+6 Agility
+6 Strength
+7 Intellect
+7 Spirit
+7 Stamina
|
|Wrist
|Duskwater Bracers
|Atal’alarion
|66 Armor
+7 Shadow Resistance
Unique: Random Enchantment
|Waist
|Dawnspire Cord
|Dreamscythe
|43 Armor
+19 Intellect
+8 Spirit
|Two-Handed Sword
|Deathblow
|General drop
|94 – 141 Damage
Unique: Fatal wound for 160 damage on hit.
|Dagger
|Dire Nail
|Shade of Eranikus
|38 – 72 Damage
+5 Shadow Resistance
Unique: Random Enchantment
|One-Handed Sword
|Dragon’s Call
|Shade of Eranikus
|72 – 135 Damage
Unique: On hit calls an Emerald Dragon whelp to temporarily aid you.
|Neck
|Dragon’s Eye
|Shade of Eranikus
|+15 Spirit
+6 Stamina
|Finger
|Drakeclaw Band
|Dreamscythe
|Unique: Increase defense by four.
|Two-Handed Sword
|Drakefang Butcher
|Dreamscythe
|99 – 149 Damage
+15 Strength
Unique: On hit wounds target causing 150 bleed damage over 30 seconds.
|Off-Hand
|Drakestone
|Weaver
|Unique: Increases damage and healing from spells by seven.
|Chest
|Embrace of the Wind Serpent
|Avatar of Hakkar
|86 Armor
+17 Intellect
+30 Spirit
+12 Nature Resistance
+9 Stamina
|
|Back
|Featherskin Cape
|Avatar of Hakkar
|39 Armor
+4 Intellect
+15 Spirit
+4 Stamina
|One-Handed Sword
|Firebreather
|Weaver
|54 – 101 Damage
Unique: Chance to send a fire ball that causes 70 fire damage.
|Head
|Gemburst Circlet
|Quest reward for The God Hakkar.
|63 Armor
+5 Agility
+17 Intellect
+18 Spirit
+9 Stamina
|Hands
|Gloves of the Atal’ai Prohpet
|Jammal’an the Prophet
|+49 Armor
+5 Strength
+20 Spirit
+6 Stamina
|Two-Handed Polearm
|Headspike
|Atal’alarion
|106 – 159 Damage
+15 Strength
+18 Stamina
|Head
|Horns of Eranikus
|Shade of Eranikus
|271 Armor
+27 Intellect
+11 Spirit
|Legs
|Kilt of the Atal’ai Prophet
|Jammal’an the Prophet
|69 Armor
+4 Strength
+18 Intellect
+18 Spirit
+9 Stamina
|Dagger
|Lifeforce Dirk
|Quest reward for The God Hakkar.
|40 – 75 Damage
+11 Stamina
|One-Handed Mace
|Might of Hakkar
|Avatar of Hakkar
|60 – 112 Damage
+5 Spirit
+11 Stamina
|Finger
|Mindseye Circle
|General drop
|+12 Intellect
+5 Stamina
|
|Feet
|Mistwalker Boots
|General drop
|49 Armor
+8 Intellect
+18 Spirit
|Hands
|Murkwater Gauntlets
|General drop
|174 Armor
+13 Strength
+4 Intellect
+12 Stamina
|Back
|Nightfall Drape
|Hazzas
|38 Armor
+8 Spirit
+14 Stamina
|Two-Handed Mace
|Ragehammer
|General drop
|128 – 193 Damage
Unique: Chance to increase damage done by 20 increase attack speed by five percent for 15 seconds.
|Legs
|Rainstrider Leggings
|Jammal’an the Prophet
|69 Armor
+8 Agility
+27 Spirit
+7 Stamina
|Wand
|Rod of Corrosion
|Shade of Eranikus
|50 – 93 Damage
+10 Nature Resistance
|Legs
|Silvershell Leggings
|Silvershell Leggings
|470 Armor
+20 Strength
+10 Spirit
+12 Stamina
|Wrist
|Slimescale Bracers
|General drop
|129 Armor
+4 Intellect
+13 Spirit
+4 Stamina
|Feet
|Slitherscale Boots
|Spawn of Hakkar
|104 Armor
+5 Strength
+15 Spirit
+12 Stamina
|Two-Handed Polearm
|Smoldering Claw
|Dreamscythe
|108 – 162 Damage
+10 Fire Resistance
|Head
|Soulcatcher Halo
|General drop
|59 Armor
+25 Intellect
+10 Spirit
|Staff
|Spire of Hakkar
|Avatar of Hakkar
|126 – 190 Damage
+16 Spirit
+16 Stamina
Unique: Increases damage and healing done by spell by 18.
|Dagger
|Stealthblade
|General drop
|32 – 60 Damage
Unique: Reduces threat level on all enemies by 10 seconds.
|Stinging Bow
|Stinging Bow
|General drop
|36 – 67 Damage
+3 Strength
Unique: +14 Attack Power
|One-Handed Axe
|Tooth of Eranikus
|Shade of Eranikus
|62 – 116 Damage
+6 Strength
Unique: Increases hit chance by one percent.
|Chest
|Vestments of the Atal’ai Prophet
|Jammal’an the Prophet
|78 Armor
+11 Intellect
+27 Stamina
|Chest
|Warrior’s Embrace
|Avatar of Hakkar
|567 Armor
+4 Agility
+11 Stamina
Unique: Increases dodge chance by two percent.
|Legs
|Windscale Sarong
|Avatar of Hakkar
|136 Armor
+7 Agility
+10 Intellect
+20 Spirit
+10 Stamina
Although many of the pieces listed above drop from bosses, almost an equal amount are random drops with very low drop percentages. Don’t get too discouraged if you don’t get your desired drop on the first, or even fifth run through. If you’re looking to raid often, you’ll find yourself in the Sunken Temple a lot.