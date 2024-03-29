Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW SoD: Sunken Temple loot table in Season of Discovery

Don't miss out on your BiS.
Published: Mar 29, 2024 01:38 pm
One of the bosses in Sunken Temple on the lower floor.
Sunken Temple will have eight bosses in Season of Discovery. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase three is adding yet another dungeon-turned-raid instance, this time with the Sunken Temple. As a 20-person raid, players can expect more bosses and loot than ever from this instance.

Similar to Gnomeregan in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two, Sunken Temple stands to be the central endgame hub for phase three. Alongside two new world events, phase three is looking to change up vanilla Azeroth more than ever.

Before you delve into this sunken dungeon when phase three hits, know what loot awaits you. This is everything we currently know about the Sunken Temple’s loot table.

Sunken Temple Loot Table in WoW SoD

Image of a Troll Priest in Sunken Temple.
The Sunken Temple is bringing back old bosses, along with several new faces. Image by Blizzard.

Given the Sunken Temple is getting a complete rework with new bosses included, the items on this list may grow or change over time. Between both vanilla Sunken Temple drops and recent data mined information, we have a good gauge on what is to be expected in terms of loot.

It’s unclear whether Blizzard intends to add more Sunken Temple-specific quests, as they did with Gnomeregan, but this would provide even more potential rewards for raiders. Below is the loot that you can expect to find within the halls of the Sunken Temple.

Item TypeItemWhere to findStats
ChestAtal’ai BreastplateGeneral drop311 Armor
Unique: +22 Attack Power
HandsAtal’ai GlovesGeneral drop47 Armor
Unique: Increases damage and healing from spells by nine.
ShouldersAtal’ai SpauldersGeneral drop193 Armor
WaistAtal’alarion’s Tusk RingAtal’alarion302 Armor
+18 Strength
+8 Stamina
HeadAvenguard HelmQuest reward for The God Hakkar.461 Armor
+5 Agility
+10 Spirit
+25 Stamina
HandsBloodfire TalonsDreamscythe96 Armor
+5 Intellect
+9 Spirit
+10 Fire Resistance
Unique: Increases damage and healing from spells by 18.
FeetBloodshot GreavesAvatar of Hakkar221 Armor
+6 Agility
+5 Strength
+20 Stamina
StaffBludgeon of the Grinning DogGeneral drop112 – 168 Damage
Unique: Stuns targets on hit for three seconds.
ShieldCrest of SupremacyShade of Eranikus1930 Armor
35 Block
+6 Agility
+6 Strength
+7 Intellect
+7 Spirit
+7 Stamina
WristDuskwater BracersAtal’alarion66 Armor
+7 Shadow Resistance
Unique: Random Enchantment
WaistDawnspire CordDreamscythe43 Armor
+19 Intellect
+8 Spirit
Two-Handed SwordDeathblowGeneral drop94 – 141 Damage
Unique: Fatal wound for 160 damage on hit.
DaggerDire NailShade of Eranikus38 – 72 Damage
+5 Shadow Resistance
Unique: Random Enchantment
One-Handed SwordDragon’s CallShade of Eranikus72 – 135 Damage
Unique: On hit calls an Emerald Dragon whelp to temporarily aid you.
NeckDragon’s EyeShade of Eranikus+15 Spirit
+6 Stamina
FingerDrakeclaw BandDreamscytheUnique: Increase defense by four.
Two-Handed SwordDrakefang ButcherDreamscythe99 – 149 Damage
+15 Strength
Unique: On hit wounds target causing 150 bleed damage over 30 seconds.
Off-HandDrakestoneWeaverUnique: Increases damage and healing from spells by seven.
ChestEmbrace of the Wind SerpentAvatar of Hakkar86 Armor
+17 Intellect
+30 Spirit
+12 Nature Resistance
+9 Stamina
BackFeatherskin CapeAvatar of Hakkar39 Armor
+4 Intellect
+15 Spirit
+4 Stamina
One-Handed SwordFirebreatherWeaver54 – 101 Damage
Unique: Chance to send a fire ball that causes 70 fire damage.
HeadGemburst CircletQuest reward for The God Hakkar.63 Armor
+5 Agility
+17 Intellect
+18 Spirit
+9 Stamina
HandsGloves of the Atal’ai ProhpetJammal’an the Prophet+49 Armor
+5 Strength
+20 Spirit
+6 Stamina
Two-Handed PolearmHeadspikeAtal’alarion106 – 159 Damage
+15 Strength
+18 Stamina
HeadHorns of EranikusShade of Eranikus271 Armor
+27 Intellect
+11 Spirit
LegsKilt of the Atal’ai ProphetJammal’an the Prophet69 Armor
+4 Strength
+18 Intellect
+18 Spirit
+9 Stamina
DaggerLifeforce DirkQuest reward for The God Hakkar.40 – 75 Damage
+11 Stamina
One-Handed MaceMight of HakkarAvatar of Hakkar60 – 112 Damage
+5 Spirit
+11 Stamina
FingerMindseye CircleGeneral drop+12 Intellect
+5 Stamina
FeetMistwalker BootsGeneral drop49 Armor
+8 Intellect
+18 Spirit
HandsMurkwater GauntletsGeneral drop174 Armor
+13 Strength
+4 Intellect
+12 Stamina
BackNightfall DrapeHazzas38 Armor
+8 Spirit
+14 Stamina
Two-Handed MaceRagehammerGeneral drop128 – 193 Damage
Unique: Chance to increase damage done by 20 increase attack speed by five percent for 15 seconds.
LegsRainstrider LeggingsJammal’an the Prophet69 Armor
+8 Agility
+27 Spirit
+7 Stamina
WandRod of CorrosionShade of Eranikus50 – 93 Damage
+10 Nature Resistance
LegsSilvershell LeggingsSilvershell Leggings470 Armor
+20 Strength
+10 Spirit
+12 Stamina
WristSlimescale BracersGeneral drop129 Armor
+4 Intellect
+13 Spirit
+4 Stamina
FeetSlitherscale BootsSpawn of Hakkar104 Armor
+5 Strength
+15 Spirit
+12 Stamina
Two-Handed PolearmSmoldering ClawDreamscythe108 – 162 Damage
+10 Fire Resistance
HeadSoulcatcher HaloGeneral drop59 Armor
+25 Intellect
+10 Spirit
StaffSpire of HakkarAvatar of Hakkar126 – 190 Damage
+16 Spirit
+16 Stamina
Unique: Increases damage and healing done by spell by 18.
DaggerStealthbladeGeneral drop32 – 60 Damage
Unique: Reduces threat level on all enemies by 10 seconds.
Stinging BowStinging BowGeneral drop36 – 67 Damage
+3 Strength
Unique: +14 Attack Power
One-Handed AxeTooth of EranikusShade of Eranikus62 – 116 Damage
+6 Strength
Unique: Increases hit chance by one percent.
ChestVestments of the Atal’ai ProphetJammal’an the Prophet78 Armor
+11 Intellect
+27 Stamina
ChestWarrior’s EmbraceAvatar of Hakkar567 Armor
+4 Agility
+11 Stamina
Unique: Increases dodge chance by two percent.
LegsWindscale SarongAvatar of Hakkar136 Armor
+7 Agility
+10 Intellect
+20 Spirit
+10 Stamina

Although many of the pieces listed above drop from bosses, almost an equal amount are random drops with very low drop percentages. Don’t get too discouraged if you don’t get your desired drop on the first, or even fifth run through. If you’re looking to raid often, you’ll find yourself in the Sunken Temple a lot.

