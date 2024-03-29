WoW SoD: Sunken Temple loot table in Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase three is adding yet another dungeon-turned-raid instance, this time with the Sunken Temple. As a 20-person raid, players can expect more bosses and loot than ever from this instance.

Recommended Videos

Similar to Gnomeregan in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two, Sunken Temple stands to be the central endgame hub for phase three. Alongside two new world events, phase three is looking to change up vanilla Azeroth more than ever.

Before you delve into this sunken dungeon when phase three hits, know what loot awaits you. This is everything we currently know about the Sunken Temple’s loot table.

Sunken Temple Loot Table in WoW SoD

The Sunken Temple is bringing back old bosses, along with several new faces. Image by Blizzard.

Given the Sunken Temple is getting a complete rework with new bosses included, the items on this list may grow or change over time. Between both vanilla Sunken Temple drops and recent data mined information, we have a good gauge on what is to be expected in terms of loot.

It’s unclear whether Blizzard intends to add more Sunken Temple-specific quests, as they did with Gnomeregan, but this would provide even more potential rewards for raiders. Below is the loot that you can expect to find within the halls of the Sunken Temple.

Item Type Item Where to find Stats Chest Atal’ai Breastplate General drop 311 Armor

Unique: +22 Attack Power Hands Atal’ai Gloves General drop 47 Armor

Unique: Increases damage and healing from spells by nine. Shoulders Atal’ai Spaulders General drop 193 Armor Waist Atal’alarion’s Tusk Ring Atal’alarion 302 Armor

+18 Strength

+8 Stamina Head Avenguard Helm Quest reward for The God Hakkar. 461 Armor

+5 Agility

+10 Spirit

+25 Stamina Hands Bloodfire Talons Dreamscythe 96 Armor

+5 Intellect

+9 Spirit

+10 Fire Resistance

Unique: Increases damage and healing from spells by 18. Feet Bloodshot Greaves Avatar of Hakkar 221 Armor

+6 Agility

+5 Strength

+20 Stamina Staff Bludgeon of the Grinning Dog General drop 112 – 168 Damage

Unique: Stuns targets on hit for three seconds. Shield Crest of Supremacy Shade of Eranikus 1930 Armor

35 Block

+6 Agility

+6 Strength

+7 Intellect

+7 Spirit

+7 Stamina Wrist Duskwater Bracers Atal’alarion 66 Armor

+7 Shadow Resistance

Unique: Random Enchantment Waist Dawnspire Cord Dreamscythe 43 Armor

+19 Intellect

+8 Spirit Two-Handed Sword Deathblow General drop 94 – 141 Damage

Unique: Fatal wound for 160 damage on hit. Dagger Dire Nail Shade of Eranikus 38 – 72 Damage

+5 Shadow Resistance

Unique: Random Enchantment One-Handed Sword Dragon’s Call Shade of Eranikus 72 – 135 Damage

Unique: On hit calls an Emerald Dragon whelp to temporarily aid you. Neck Dragon’s Eye Shade of Eranikus +15 Spirit

+6 Stamina Finger Drakeclaw Band Dreamscythe Unique: Increase defense by four. Two-Handed Sword Drakefang Butcher Dreamscythe 99 – 149 Damage

+15 Strength

Unique: On hit wounds target causing 150 bleed damage over 30 seconds. Off-Hand Drakestone Weaver Unique: Increases damage and healing from spells by seven. Chest Embrace of the Wind Serpent Avatar of Hakkar 86 Armor

+17 Intellect

+30 Spirit

+12 Nature Resistance

+9 Stamina Back Featherskin Cape Avatar of Hakkar 39 Armor

+4 Intellect

+15 Spirit

+4 Stamina One-Handed Sword Firebreather Weaver 54 – 101 Damage

Unique: Chance to send a fire ball that causes 70 fire damage. Head Gemburst Circlet Quest reward for The God Hakkar. 63 Armor

+5 Agility

+17 Intellect

+18 Spirit

+9 Stamina Hands Gloves of the Atal’ai Prohpet Jammal’an the Prophet +49 Armor

+5 Strength

+20 Spirit

+6 Stamina Two-Handed Polearm Headspike Atal’alarion 106 – 159 Damage

+15 Strength

+18 Stamina Head Horns of Eranikus Shade of Eranikus 271 Armor

+27 Intellect

+11 Spirit Legs Kilt of the Atal’ai Prophet Jammal’an the Prophet 69 Armor

+4 Strength

+18 Intellect

+18 Spirit

+9 Stamina Dagger Lifeforce Dirk Quest reward for The God Hakkar. 40 – 75 Damage

+11 Stamina One-Handed Mace Might of Hakkar Avatar of Hakkar 60 – 112 Damage

+5 Spirit

+11 Stamina Finger Mindseye Circle General drop +12 Intellect

+5 Stamina Feet Mistwalker Boots General drop 49 Armor

+8 Intellect

+18 Spirit Hands Murkwater Gauntlets General drop 174 Armor

+13 Strength

+4 Intellect

+12 Stamina Back Nightfall Drape Hazzas 38 Armor

+8 Spirit

+14 Stamina Two-Handed Mace Ragehammer General drop 128 – 193 Damage

Unique: Chance to increase damage done by 20 increase attack speed by five percent for 15 seconds. Legs Rainstrider Leggings Jammal’an the Prophet 69 Armor

+8 Agility

+27 Spirit

+7 Stamina Wand Rod of Corrosion Shade of Eranikus 50 – 93 Damage

+10 Nature Resistance Legs Silvershell Leggings Silvershell Leggings 470 Armor

+20 Strength

+10 Spirit

+12 Stamina Wrist Slimescale Bracers General drop 129 Armor

+4 Intellect

+13 Spirit

+4 Stamina Feet Slitherscale Boots Spawn of Hakkar 104 Armor

+5 Strength

+15 Spirit

+12 Stamina Two-Handed Polearm Smoldering Claw Dreamscythe 108 – 162 Damage

+10 Fire Resistance Head Soulcatcher Halo General drop 59 Armor

+25 Intellect

+10 Spirit Staff Spire of Hakkar Avatar of Hakkar 126 – 190 Damage

+16 Spirit

+16 Stamina

Unique: Increases damage and healing done by spell by 18. Dagger Stealthblade General drop 32 – 60 Damage

Unique: Reduces threat level on all enemies by 10 seconds. Stinging Bow Stinging Bow General drop 36 – 67 Damage

+3 Strength

Unique: +14 Attack Power One-Handed Axe Tooth of Eranikus Shade of Eranikus 62 – 116 Damage

+6 Strength

Unique: Increases hit chance by one percent. Chest Vestments of the Atal’ai Prophet Jammal’an the Prophet 78 Armor

+11 Intellect

+27 Stamina Chest Warrior’s Embrace Avatar of Hakkar 567 Armor

+4 Agility

+11 Stamina

Unique: Increases dodge chance by two percent. Legs Windscale Sarong Avatar of Hakkar 136 Armor

+7 Agility

+10 Intellect

+20 Spirit

+10 Stamina

Although many of the pieces listed above drop from bosses, almost an equal amount are random drops with very low drop percentages. Don’t get too discouraged if you don’t get your desired drop on the first, or even fifth run through. If you’re looking to raid often, you’ll find yourself in the Sunken Temple a lot.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more