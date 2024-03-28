WoW SoD: When does Sunken Temple reset in Season of Discovery

Sunken Temple is the latest dungeon-turned-raid in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. Phase three will not only introduced this renovated instance, but also a standardized weekly lockout for all raids.

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase three is set to bring the most amount of changes to vanilla Azeroth we’ve seen yet. Alongside two major world events, both the Blood Moon and Nightmare Incursions, we’re also going to receive a reworked Sunken Temple. Before you add this new raid into your weekly rotation, you might want to know the reset time.

When does Sunken Temple reset in WoW SoD

All future level 50+ dungeons will move to a standardized routine. Image by Blizzard

The newly renovated Sunken Temple 20-person raid will be available upon the Season of Discovery phase three launch on April 4. Sunken Temple, along with all future level 50+ raids coming in the future in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, will reset every Tuesday.

This new standardized lockout will mean that raids will refresh bosses and items every Tuesday. The first lockout will be a five-day period since phase three launches on April 4, resetting April 9. From there on out, lockouts will be on a seven-day cycle with Tuesday marking every reset for the foreseeable future.

In the phase three announcement video, Blizzard developers stated they “wanted to avoid a situation where logistics get messy because you need to contend with a large number of irregular, unwieldly raid timers.” Given the lockout time is reducing, developers also added that players can expect more drops from raids to make up for this loss. For anyone trying to raid Sunken Temple right after launch, there will be plenty of opportunity to get your BiS items faster than ever.

What raids will have a weekly Lockout in WoW SoD?

Sunken Temple will have eight bosses in Season of Discovery. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In the phase three announcement, Blizzard stated all raids level 50 and higher, starting with Sunken Temple, will move to a weekly reset schedule. Below are all the raids that will officially reset every Tuesdays:

Sunken Temple

Zul’Gurub

Ruins of Ahn’Qiraj

Onyxia’s Lair

Upper Blackrock Spire intends to remain without a lockout and instead intends to remain as a 10-player dungeon instead of a fully fledged 20-player raid.

