WoW SoD: All updates coming to the Blood Moon event in SoD phase 3

In WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery, the Stranglethorn Vale Blood Moon PvP event was a massive success in phase two. It was arguably the biggest addition to the game in the phase and a major reason why many players continuously log into SoD daily and grind for the season’s rewards.

Recommended Videos

In phase three, there will be no new world PvP event. But instead, Blizzard will continue to update the Blood Moon event and keep it worth doing. Since Stranglethorn Vale will remain a relevant leveling zone through your mid-to-late 40s, you’ll likely still be heading to Booty Bay and its surrounding areas through most of phase three, and you’ll still be encountering the Blood Moon event.

In the new WoW SoD phase, you should expect to see a few differences in the Blood Moon event, including new pieces of gear and new ways to earn honor, among other changes. Here’s everything Blizzard has planned for the widely successful PvP event as it transitions over into SoD phase three.

Blood Moon rewards in WoW SoD phase three

The rewards you can earn from the Stranglethorn Blood Moon event will be scaled up to support the new endgame level of 50 in phase three of the Season of Discovery.

These level 50 rewards will be available by earning a new currency known as “Massacre Coins,” which can be claimed by defeating players at level 50 during the event. These Massacre Coins will be the new currency for the Blood Moon event, and they can be traded for many of the new rewards that are coming to the event in phase three.

New pieces of gear that will be catered for players at level 50 will be added to the Blood Moon event and can be purchased from Mai’zin after participating in the event during phase three. Some of the sample rewards that Blizzard showed off in its deep dive of phase three included the Bloodthirst Crossbow, a Hunter weapon that leeches five health from targets with each attack, and the Libram of Draconic Destruction, a Paladin relic that gives you +36 Attack Power when fighting Dragonkin.

Many new items are coming to the Blood Moon vendor in SoD phase three. Image via Blizzard Entertainment/World of Warcraft on YouTube

Future of Blood Moon Honor commendations in SoD phase three

Bloodstained Commendations, which could be purchased from Mai’zin at the Gurabashi Arena for 25 Copper Blood Coins in exchange for 250 Honor, are being removed from the game at the start of SoD phase three. Any Bloodstained Commendations you’re currently holding onto will expire from your inventory after two weeks, so don’t get too attached to them.

“We think it’s okay if you’re able to bank these now to give you a bit of a leg up on PvP ranking at the start of the next phase, but we don’t necessarily want you to be able to hoard enough coins to get you all the way up to rank 14 later on when that rank becomes available,” WoW Classic lead software engineer Nora Valletta said in the dev update.

Blizzard also confirmed that a new commendation token is being added when the Blood Moon transitions over to its new level 50 version in phase three.

The scaled-up version of the Blood Moon event will go live with the start of SoD phase three on April 4.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more