WoW SoD: List of all Warlock pre-raid BiS gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

As if Warlocks weren't strong enough.

Warlocks are the undisputed winners in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase one. With the best damage and tanking specs in the beloved MMO, players can power up their Warlocks even more by getting the pre-raid best-in-slot (BiS) gear.

Thanks to the class’s burst damage, damage-over-time spells, pet damage, healing and sustain utility, and now incredible tanking build, Warlocks have emerged as the best all-around class in phase one easily. Whether you are testing out the new tank build or want to climb the DPS charts, here are our recommendations.

Best Warlock BiS gear in WoW SoD

Your Warlock gear loadout in WoW’s Season of Discovery heavily depends on which way you want to take the class. All DPS builds prioritize Intelligence and spell damage-focused gear, whereas the tank build needs to incorporate Stamina as well.

Before testing out the Warlock tank build, you should make sure that you have the proper rune first. To make Warlock tank work, you need the Metamorphosis rune that changes a wide variety of your spells and increases your defensive stats.

You likely will not have the runes or talents to transition to Warlock tank until you are much closer to the current level cap, so you will likely accrue plenty of Intellect-based items while the DPS specs. Right now Warlock tanks rank among the best in the game, however, we will see how this radical new class direction holds up in future phases.

Item NameItem TypeDetails
Shadow GogglesHeadEngineering recipe.
Spectral NecklaceNeckWorld Drop.
Feline MantleShouldersShadowfang Keep drop.
Resilient CapeCloakWorld Drop.
Sentry Cloak (Tank)CloakWorld Drop.
Robes of ArugalChestShadowfang Keep Drop.
Mindthrust BracersWristsWorld Drop.
Magefist GlovesHandsWorld Drop.
Belt of ArugalWaistShadowfang Keep.
Darkweave BreechesLegsWorld Drop.
Silver-thread Pants (Tank)LegsWorld Drop.
Lavishly Jeweled RingRingDeadmines drop.
Seal of Wrynn/Seal of SylvanasRingSeal of Wrynn quest reward for completing The Attack! (Alliance).
Seal of Sylvanas quest reward for completing Arugal Must Die (Horde.
Emberstone StaffTwo-Handed StaffDeadmines drop.

