WoW SoD: List of all Warlock pre-raid BiS gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Warlocks are the undisputed winners in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase one. With the best damage and tanking specs in the beloved MMO, players can power up their Warlocks even more by getting the pre-raid best-in-slot (BiS) gear.

Thanks to the class’s burst damage, damage-over-time spells, pet damage, healing and sustain utility, and now incredible tanking build, Warlocks have emerged as the best all-around class in phase one easily. Whether you are testing out the new tank build or want to climb the DPS charts, here are our recommendations.

Best Warlock BiS gear in WoW SoD

Warlocks have much more in their arsenal aside from demon companions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your Warlock gear loadout in WoW’s Season of Discovery heavily depends on which way you want to take the class. All DPS builds prioritize Intelligence and spell damage-focused gear, whereas the tank build needs to incorporate Stamina as well.

Before testing out the Warlock tank build, you should make sure that you have the proper rune first. To make Warlock tank work, you need the Metamorphosis rune that changes a wide variety of your spells and increases your defensive stats.

You likely will not have the runes or talents to transition to Warlock tank until you are much closer to the current level cap, so you will likely accrue plenty of Intellect-based items while the DPS specs. Right now Warlock tanks rank among the best in the game, however, we will see how this radical new class direction holds up in future phases.