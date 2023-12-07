WoW SoD: List of all Mage pre-raid BiS gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Before jumping into the newly renovated Blackfathom Deeps 10-person raid, you might want to check if you are set up for success with your gear. The best-in-slot items for a Mage might differ from other casters, so your need to farm might differ.

You certainly do not need every participant in the BFD raid to be kitted out in BiS gear, but it certainly wouldn’t hurt your attempt to climb up the damage or healing charts. Though players are withheld to only level 25 in phase one, there are plenty of instances that you can farm for the best in uncommon and rare gear.

If you are a Mage player, regardless of your role as a healer or DPS, here is the pre-raid gear that you should look out for.

All Mage BiS pre-raid gear in WoW SoD

Mages may start out weak, but the caster can climb up the DPS charts with proper gear | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Regardless of your role as a healer or DPS, Mages will always benefit the most from Intelligence-based gear. Several pieces of gear, such as the Phoenix Gloves, might benefit certain specs, but generally the gear that increases Intelligence, gives extra spell damage, and grants mana regeneration will be your best bets. Below is a table that shows the BiS gear for Mages in phase one of Season of Discovery.

Since Arcane-based healing grants health to the chosen beacon based on the Arcane damage you deal, your priority even as a healer is still to do the most damage possible. Many of the Mage’s current best items come from dungeons such as Shadowfang Keep and Deadmines; however, plenty more are World Drops that you can find in any dungeon or mob reward.