WoW SoD tier list: Best healer classes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Healer is the second most important role in a group in World of Warcraft (WoW) Classic Season of Discovery. Yes, without a tank, the whole group would be wiped in a matter of seconds, but without a healer, not even the tank would last for long.

As a healer, your role is to keep the group alive (especially the tank) by using healing magic. You’ll often be at the back of the group, popping heals and occasionally helping with damage. While it may sound boring, it is still a very important role. There are four healing classes in WoW Classic SoD, and they heal differently.

WoW Classic SoD best healer classes tier list

Tier S – Priest

Priest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Priests are made for healing, unless they are Shadow Priests, then they are damage dealers and yet everyone is expecting them to heal for some reason. Whether you pick a Holy or a Discipline Priest, however, you get one heck of a healer. A Holy priest is a traditional type of healer who uses a wide range of spells to heal one or multiple opponents. A Discipline priest relies more on shields than heals and is great at supporting one plater (like the main tank).

The only downside to priest healers is that they don’t have that many buffs or dispel abilities like Shamans, but on the other hand, a Priest is best at keeping everyone alive. With the runes in Season of Discovery, Priest heals are more effective and powerful. If you enjoy keeping everyone’s health up with lots of healing spells, then there is no better class than the Priest.

Tier A – Shaman

Shaman. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shaman healers are amazing. Not only do they heal, but they also buff the entire group using abilities and totems. Shamans can also play as tanks in Season of Discovery, but they’ve always been great healers, which will never change.

Other than a few strong healing spells, Restoration Shamans have a lot of utility heals as well, and did I mention the totem buffs? Regardless of your chosen role, Shamans will always be welcome in a dungeon or raiding group, especially as healers.

Tier B – Paladin

Paladin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

So, other than being decent tanks, Paladins make better healers. In fact, during the endgame, Paladins could become the best healers. This is mainly because of their buffs and auras. However, what really makes Paladin heals stand out are their critical heals. Yeah, the Paladin will mainly cast Flash Heals, but when these heals hit and cause a critical, every party member will smile. I’m not going to lie; healing with a Paladin is really boring but super effective.

In Season of Discovery, most of the runes will benefit Protection and Retribution Paladins. Thankfully, healing is still a viable option for all paladins, no matter which version of WoW you might be playing.

Tier C – Druid

Druid. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Druids are good healers, they just aren’t great at it. That was the case back in WoW Classic. In Season of Discovery, Druids will become better healers, just not yet. Until the endgame is revealed, Druids will mostly cast one healing ability, and the rest will be done through buffs.

Don’t get me wrong, Balance Druids are decent healers; they just aren’t amazing or versatile with their heals, at least not until they unlock some new abilities. With their rune abilities, Druid healers will become much more popular, but until the level cap is increased, Druid healers will just be decent.