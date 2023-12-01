WoW SoD: How to start and complete the Thrice Stolen quest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Thrice Stolen is the first rune engraving quest for Human rogues in World of Warcraft (WoW) Classic Season of Discovery.

This quest will reward you with your first Rogue engraving rune, one of the main new features in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to complete it.

Thrice Stolen quest tips in WoW Classic SoD

New Human Rogue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First things first, you’ll need a new Human, Dwarf, or Gnome Rogue. I made a human because I’m boring. When you finish customizing a character and finally find a name you like that hasn’t been taken already, you can finally start.

As usual, all new human characters start in Northshire Valley right next to Northshire Abbey, and the same goes for your new rogue. Gnomes and Dwarves will start in Dun Morogh Coldridge Valley. Grab your first quest and do them until you hit level two. After you hit level two, you are ready to start the quest.

Where to start the Thrice Stolen quest in WoW Classic SoD

Thrice Stolen Quest start. Screenshot by Dot Esports Jorik Kerridan the Rogue Trainer. Screenshot by Dot Esports Rogue Rune Quest location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Solm Hargrin the Rogue trainer is in the main building. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As a level two Rogue, find your Rogue trainer, Jorik Kerridan. He is hiding in an empty stable behind the Northshire Abbey at 50.36. 39.35 . Talk to him and accept the quest.

He is hiding in an empty stable behind the Northshire Abbey at . Talk to him and accept the quest. Dwarves and Gnomes can find their trainer in the main building in Coldridge Valley where all the other trainers are. He is Solm Hargrin at 28.42 67.55.

Jorik tells you that the Defias Brotherhood stole his magic rune and that you should retrieve it. He also tells you you should try using it since you are the ‘bookish sort.’ How rude! Fortunately, the quest isn’t too difficult, and the reward is fantastic.

How to complete the Thrice Stole quest in WoW Classic SoD

Make your way across the river, east of where Jorik Kerridan (the rude Rogue trainer) was, past the vineyard. You don’t have to fight any Defias Brotherhood mobs. You should see two outhouses next to each other at exactly 52.4 52.0. Between the outhouses is a chest, and, wouldn’t you know it, the rune is inside.

Dwarves and Gnomes can find their chest in the Ice Troll cave at the very end 30.7 80.0

Use the rune engraving on your gloves. Screenshot by Dot Esports Rune in the inventory. Use it now. Screenshot by Dot Esports Open the chest. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Chest is between the two outhouses. Screenshot by Dot Esports The chest is at the very end of the cave. Mind the trolls. Screenshot by Dot Esports The cave is filled with annoying trolls. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open the chest and loot the rune . There’s just one thing missing. The guy who called us ‘bookish sort’ wanted us to use it too, so let’s do that right away.

. There’s just one thing missing. The guy who called us ‘bookish sort’ wanted us to use it too, so let’s do that right away. Use the rune from your inventory by right-clicking on it. Now we’ve learned the Shadowstrike rune ability. But how do we use it? It’s similar to Enchanting, actually.

Now we’ve learned the Shadowstrike rune ability. But how do we use it? It’s similar to Enchanting, actually. Open your character screen (not your Spellbook), and you will see a window on the left where it says all runes. If you’ve done everything right by this point, there should be the Shadowstrike rune.

(not your Spellbook), and you will see a window on the left where it says all runes. If you’ve done everything right by this point, there should be the Click on the Shadowstrike rune and select your gloves. In case you don’t have gloves yet, don’t worry, you’ll get them after turning in the quest.

In case you don’t have gloves yet, don’t worry, you’ll get them after turning in the quest. After you finish adding the rune, a new ability should appear on your hotbar : Shadowstrike.

: Shadowstrike. Go back to the very rude trainer and turn in the quest. You’ll also get a new pair of gloves which are great for your brand new rune.

Reward for completing the Thrice Stolen quest in WoW Classic SoD

Your reward for completing this quest is the Shadowstrike ability and, I have to admit, it’s pretty sweet.

First, enter Stealth mode with your Rogue. Make sure Shadowstrike is on your hotbar while in Stealth mode. Find an unsuspecting target, any Kobold will do, and use the ability.



You will magically teleport behind the enemy, attack for 150% of normal damage, and even gain one combo point. Talk about a first strike. I can only imagine how much this is going to hurt in PvP.

Have fun killing mobs (and other players) with Shadowstrike.