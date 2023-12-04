WoW SoD: How to start and complete the Relics of the Tauren quest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

In Season of Discovery, Tauren Druids can get their first rune as soon as level four. In this guide, I will tell you how to complete the Relics of the Tauren quest in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery.

To get the first rune, you must finish a quest that requires you to loot a chest and kill a few enemies while equipped with the item. I managed to create a new druid and get this quest done in as little as 20 minutes, and I imagine it won’t take you much longer than that.

How to start Relics of the Tauren quest WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

Make a Tauren Druid if you haven’t already. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start the quest, you need to be a Tauren Druid. This quest cannot be done by any other race or class combination. There is also a similar quest for Night Elf Druids.

Start leveling up your Tauren Druid and get them to level four. You can start the quest as soon as level two but won’t be able to complete it until you are level four because you need a spell that’s only available at that level.

Druid trainer in his little wigwam. Screenshot by Dot Esports Learn the Moonfire spell. Screenshot by Dot Esports Map location of Tauren Druid. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you hit level four, visit the Druid Trainer, Gart Mistrunner, and get your new spells. The most important spell you need is Moonfire. Once you have all the spells, accept the quest from the trainer, and we can begin.

How to complete Relics of the Tauren quest WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

Go to Brambleblade Ravine, located east of Camp Narache, the Tauren starting point. Once you enter Brambleblade Ravine, start heading to the location marked on the image at the 61.75 coordinates for TomTom users.

Location of Lunar Idol on map. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Lunar Idol is inside the chest. Screenshot by Dot Esports Equip the Lunar Idol. Screenshot by Dot Esports Attack enemies with the moonfire spell. Screenshot by Dot Esports Hooray, we have the Fury of Stormrage rune now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Climb up the hill, and you’ll see a few enemies around a chest. Defeat the enemies and loot the chest. Now you have the Lunar Idol, so equip it to your Relics slot. While the idol is nice, it isn’t enough to grant you your rune. You have to earn the rune by defeating six enemies using your spells—more specifically, your Moonfire spell.

So, start killing enemies and ensure they have the Moonfire Damage-over-Time (DoT) on when they die. Each time you do this, you’ll get one stack of an inspiration buff. You need six of these to earn your rune.

Feel free to combine this quest with your other “kill X” quests to make questing even faster. I managed to kill enough enemies on my way back to Camp Narache.

The buff will say you are inspired once you have six kills like this, so open your character screen and right-click on the Lunar Idol. Wait two seconds, and the idol will disappear, but you’ll have learned the Fury of Stormage engraving rune. Equip it to your chest armor right away to gain the effect.

Reward for completing Relics of the Tauren quest WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

After all that trouble, your reward for completing this quest is the ability to cast your wrath spell at no cost. That’s right, one of your core abilities is now free of charge and you can spam-cast it as much as you want.

Even better, you have a 12% chance to proc an instant Healing Touch.

This is probably one of the most useful runes if you plan to quest as a Druid. Have fun casting your Wrath spell for free.