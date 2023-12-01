WoW SoD: How to start and complete the Relics of the Kaldorei quest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Relics of the Kaldorei is the first rune engraving quest for Night Elf Druids in World of Warcraft (WoW) Classic Season of Discovery.

This quest is a little bit annoying to do, but the reward is absolutely worth it. You’re going to have to kill a few mobs, level up a few times, and climb the annoying Aldrassil tree several times. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to start and complete the Relics of Kaldorei quest in WoW Classic SoD.

Relics of the Kaldorei quest tips in WoW Classic SoD

Druid. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First of all, you’re going to need to have a Night Elf Druid. So make one, and hopefully give him/her a cute name that hasn’t been taken yet. Since only Night Elves can be Druids, the only way you could mess this up is by making a Tauren Druid, so if you think your Druid looks like a bull or cow, you are doing something wrong.

Once your druid is created, start leveling up. Technically, you only need to hit level two to start this quest, but for the sake of simplicity, you should hit level four. Why wait until level four? To finish this quest, you need to know the Moonfire spell, which you can only learn at level four. Also, you’ll need to equip a level four item to finish this quest. Most importantly, by waiting until you are level four, you don’t have to keep climbing up the Aldrassil tree over and over again, which gets old really fast.

Once you hit level four, you are ready to begin.

How to start the Relics of the Kaldorei quest in WoW Classic SoD

I’m literally crying because I have to clim up this tree… AGAIN. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I hope you like walking up long ramps because you’ll have to do it at least twice to finish this quest. However, before you start your climb, make sure you have two silver pieces to pay for your new spells. The last thing you want is to run back down and up again because you didn’t have enough. Find the ramp that leads up at 57.51 41.73 and go up until you reach the first entrance. This is where our quest giver and trainer hangs out.

Druid trainer at the top of the tree is going to give you the quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports Learn the Moonfire spell. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First of all, learn your new spells, especially Moonfire. After you have your new spells, accept the Relics of Kaldorei quest. Alright, time to get going.

How to complete Relics of the Kaldorei quest in WoW Classic SoD

The quest tells you that you need to recover a rune from the Grellkin. Make your way to the Grellkin base. Note there are Grell and Grellkin around the same area. You need Grellkin, NOT Grell. The Grellkin are located around 56.68 44.00.

Building Inspiration by killing enemies with the Moonfire spell. Screenshot by Dot Esports Kill Grellkin to make them drop the Lunar Idol. Screenshot by Dot Esports Fury of Stormrage rune learned. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now start killing the Grellkin until one of them drops the Lunar Idol. Depending on your luck, you may need to kill quite a few before they drop the item. For maximum efficiency, you can also do The Woodland Protector quest (where you also need to kill Grell and Grellkin) while working on this.

until one of them Depending on your luck, you may need to kill quite a few before they drop the item. For maximum efficiency, you can also do The Woodland Protector quest (where you also need to kill Grell and Grellkin) while working on this. Also, make sure you loot the Lunar Idol RIGHT AWAY . Sometimes, the game can faze you out if there are many players, which might also remove any items that haven’t been looted yet. I was reading the item description from the enemy’s corpse when this happened, and I had to find the Idol again, so don’t be like me.

. Sometimes, the game can faze you out if there are many players, which might also remove any items that haven’t been looted yet. I was reading the item description from the enemy’s corpse when this happened, and I had to find the Idol again, so don’t be like me. Once you loot the Lunar Idol, equip it. This is where our Moonfire spell comes in. You need to kill six enemies who are being damaged by Moonfire. To clarify, simply casting Moonfire on enemies isn’t enough; they need to have the Moonfire Damage-over-time (DoT) when they die for this to count.

This is where our Moonfire spell comes in. You need to who are To clarify, simply casting Moonfire on enemies isn’t enough; they need to have the Moonfire Damage-over-time (DoT) when they die for this to count. When you successfully kill an enemy affected by the Moonfire DoT, you’ll gain a buff that says: Building Inspiration. You need to get this buff to six stacks. So, continue killing enemies until you have enough. After you kill your sixth enemy, the buff will say Inspired; Filled with inspiration.

You need to get this buff to six stacks. So, continue killing enemies until you have enough. After you kill your sixth enemy, the buff will say Open your character screen and right-click on the Lunar Idol , and you will learn your first Druid rune: Fury of Stormrage.

, and you will learn your first Druid rune: Go back all the way up to the Aldrassil tree and talk to the druid trainer again, and you are done.

The reward for completing Relics of the Kaldorei quest in WoW Classic Sod

So, after all that hard work, what is the reward? Oh, nothing much… it makes the main druid spell, Wrath, absolutely free. That’s right, the Fury of Stormrage rune makes Wrath cost zero mana.

This may not seem like much to some, but this is a HUGE DEAL for WoW Classic players. Mana is always an issue during the endgame, and knowing that no matter what, you always have a spell ready is just a fantastic boon.

I imagine this engraving rune is going to be used by Druids throughout the entire game because it’s almost too good to be true.

Have fun never spending even a single mana point with your Wrath spell.