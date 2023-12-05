WoW SoD: How to get the Shining Silver Breastplate in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

It's quite a hustle, but more than worth it in the end.

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery brings players back to the roots. The mode relies on classic features, like professions, which have been slightly altered to offer players something fresh in the game mode. One of them allows you to create the Shining Silver Breastplate, one of the strongest gear pieces at the moment.

Those who reach level 25, the highest in the mode currently, will want to gear up the best they can for PvE and PvP purposes. The type of items you want to go for depends on your class mostly. When it comes to tanks who are able to wear mail, there’s hardly a better chest piece than Shining Silver Breastplate.

You’ll have to visit the nearest Blacksmith to create this gear piece. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The item requires some hustle to get, but believe us, it’s more than worth it. Without further ado, here’s what you need to do to claim a Shining Silver Breastplate in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How to get Shining Silver Breastplate in WoW Classic SoD?

There’s no other way around of getting Shining Silver Breastplate than Blacksmithing. The profession is one of the main ones in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, and everyone playing a tank or melee DPS like Warrior should pick it up to craft the best gear possible, at least so far. Obviously, you can also buy the item on the Auction House, since it’s binds-when-equipped, but on most servers, it’s an expensive option.

Crafting your own Shining Silver Breastplate is also quite time-consuming errand, since it requires a specific Blacksmithing level and a few expensive ingredients. But since it’s possible to turn this item into Shifting Silver Breastplate, which allows you to apply a curse on all attackers, it’s an item with truly high demand, and worth all the time and ingredients in the world.

What level of Blacksmithing do you need to have to craft Shining Silver Breastplate in WoW Classic SoD?

To even have a shot at crafting the item and purchasing the recipe from one of the Blacksmithing trainers, your skill in the profession needs to be on level 145. So it’s quite a long road before you level up your Blacksmithing skills, however, it’s more than worth it in the end.

Getting to 145 in Blacksmithing is quite a hustle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What ingredients do you need for Shining Silver Breastplate in WoW Classic SoD?

In WoW Classic Season of Discovery, Shining Silver Breastplate requires 20 Bronze Bars, two Moss Agates, two Lesser Moonstones, two Iridescent Pearls, and four Silver Bars. These aren’t the easiest to get, so you will need to spend some time getting them or buy them from the Auction House.