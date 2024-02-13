WoW SoD: How to get the Shadowfiend Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two not only introduced new Runes for the original nine classes, but also introduced Skill Books. Skill Books, such as the Shadowfiend Skill Book, are yet another tool to empower your characters.

Skill Books work in a similar way to Runes. These books can give you an upgrade to your passives, abilities, or stats. Also much like Runes, you need to venture out into Azeroth can complete difficult tasks outside of a normal quest to acquire these books.

If you are trying to find the Shadowfiend Skill Book for your Priest in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, this is what you need to know.

Where to get the Shadowfiend Skill Book in WoW SoD

Your best bet to find the Scroll of Shadowfiend is to farm the Scarlet Monastery dungeons. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To get the the Shadowfiend Skill Book in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, you need to get the Scroll of Shadowfiend. This is a Unique item that is known to drop from most bosses in phase two dungeons. Players have spotted the most Scroll of Shadowfiend drops at the various Scarlet Monastery dungeons in Tirisfal Glades.

The Scarlet Monastery is a dungeon hub separated into various wings, such as the Graveyard, Library, and more. These dungeons range from level 26 to 45, so this is firmly an end game instance in phase two.

The Scroll of Shadowfiend can drop off any boss in Scarlet Monastery, although players have reported the boss Interrogator Vishas in the Graveyard Wing as the most frequent drop source for Priests. Once you have the Scroll of Shadowfiend in your inventory, all you need to do is open your bag and right click on the item to add the new spell to your spellbook.

Shadowfiend in WoW SoD, explained

Shadowfiend is an instant cast spell you can get by picking up the Scroll of Shadowfiend in any phase two five-person instance. The Shadowfiend spell summons a shadowy figure that attacks the targeted hostile. The caster drains five percent of the target’s mana for 15 seconds.

Mana conservation is the biggest challenge for any caster class. Compared to the Warlock’s Life Tap, Shadow Priests have relatively little utility to generate their own mana. With Shadowfiend, you can extend the life of your mana bar without the cost of your health.