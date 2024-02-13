WoW SoD: How to get the Dreamstate Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Balance Druids received some powerful runes in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two. One of them is Dreamstate. Thankfully, it’s easy to acquire.

Dreamstate makes your damaging spells’ critical strikes grant you 50 percent of your mana regeneration while casting for eight seconds. It also increases your Nature damage by 20 percent for 12 seconds.

By increasing mana regeneration and your Nature damage, Dreamstate is a rune every Balance Druid should look to pick up in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. Here’s how you can get it.

How to get the Dreamstate rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

To get Rune of the Dreamer, which rewards you with Dreamstate, head to Desolace.

The northernmost point is the location of Sandy Loam. The other two are possible ponds, while the red rectangle shows the spawn area of Kolkar Centaurs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First, kill Kolkar Centaurs in the middle of the zone until they drop Desiccated Seed Pod. Fortunately, the item has a high drop rate, so it shouldn’t take long. Next, travel to a pond in Desolace. You can head into the southern one with coordinates 70, 70, or the one near Kolkar Centaurs’ spawn at 66,29. When you find it, swim in the pond until Desiccated Seed Pod transforms into Satyrweed Bulb.

With Satyrweed in your inventory, travel north to Sargeron and plant the item in Sandy Loam, around coordinates 75, 20. Look for dirt piles around the area, which will have the option to plant the item. Doing so will reward you with the Dreamstate rune.

To sum it up: