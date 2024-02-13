Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW SoD: How to get the Dreamstate Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Balance Druids, you might want to try it out.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Feb 13, 2024 04:53 am
A Tauren Druid casting a healing spell in WoW Classic
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Balance Druids received some powerful runes in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two. One of them is Dreamstate. Thankfully, it’s easy to acquire.

Recommended Videos

Dreamstate makes your damaging spells’ critical strikes grant you 50 percent of your mana regeneration while casting for eight seconds. It also increases your Nature damage by 20 percent for 12 seconds.

By increasing mana regeneration and your Nature damage, Dreamstate is a rune every Balance Druid should look to pick up in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. Here’s how you can get it.

How to get the Dreamstate rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

To get Rune of the Dreamer, which rewards you with Dreamstate, head to Desolace.

Locations of important places to visit when obtaining the Dreamstate rune.
The northernmost point is the location of Sandy Loam. The other two are possible ponds, while the red rectangle shows the spawn area of Kolkar Centaurs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First, kill Kolkar Centaurs in the middle of the zone until they drop Desiccated Seed Pod. Fortunately, the item has a high drop rate, so it shouldn’t take long. Next, travel to a pond in Desolace. You can head into the southern one with coordinates 70, 70, or the one near Kolkar Centaurs’ spawn at 66,29. When you find it, swim in the pond until Desiccated Seed Pod transforms into Satyrweed Bulb.

With Satyrweed in your inventory, travel north to Sargeron and plant the item in Sandy Loam, around coordinates 75, 20. Look for dirt piles around the area, which will have the option to plant the item. Doing so will reward you with the Dreamstate rune.

To sum it up:

  • Kill Kolkar Centaurs in Desolace until they drop Desiccated Seed Pod.
  • Head to a pond (marked on the map above).
  • Swim around in the pond until Desiccated Seed Pod transforms into Satyrweed Bulb.
  • Travel to Sargeron and plant Satyrweed Bulb.
  • You will be rewarded with the Dreamstate rune.
related content
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Pain Suppression Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Troll Priest firing the Penance spell
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Pain Suppression Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 13, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Focused Rage Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Scarlet Monastery in WoW, Cathedral Wing on display in the background
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Focused Rage Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 13, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Enhanced Restoration Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
A Night Elf druid is climbing on a ramp leading up the to druid trainer
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Enhanced Restoration Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 12, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Spellfrost Bolt Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
An image of Booty Bay in Stranglethorn Vale at sunset. The docks of WoW's most famous mid-level questing hub have an orange tint to them and are backdropped by lush green trees and granite cliffs.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Spellfrost Bolt Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 12, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Shadowflame Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Warlock in the demonic form using the Metamorphosis ability
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Shadowflame Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Pain Suppression Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Troll Priest firing the Penance spell
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Pain Suppression Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 13, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Focused Rage Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Scarlet Monastery in WoW, Cathedral Wing on display in the background
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Focused Rage Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 13, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Enhanced Restoration Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
A Night Elf druid is climbing on a ramp leading up the to druid trainer
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Enhanced Restoration Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 12, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Spellfrost Bolt Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
An image of Booty Bay in Stranglethorn Vale at sunset. The docks of WoW's most famous mid-level questing hub have an orange tint to them and are backdropped by lush green trees and granite cliffs.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Spellfrost Bolt Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 12, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Shadowflame Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Warlock in the demonic form using the Metamorphosis ability
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Shadowflame Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 12, 2024

Author

Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.