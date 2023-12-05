WoW SoD: How to get the Artifact Storage Key in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery allows players to explore the original version of Azeroth with brand new twists. The Artifact Storage Key is an important item to Shamans who want to unlock the Molten Blast rune.

Runes are a new mechanic in Season of Discovery that can alter the basic functions of your spells or abilities. This can create entire new playstyles for vanilla classes, such as the long awaited Shaman two-handed tank. Molten Blast is an essential part of the Shaman tank build, so if you are a Tauren Shaman looking for this rune, here is what you need to do.

Where to find the Artifact Storage Key in WoW Classic SoD

You can loot the key off Bael’dun Diggers and Appraisers in the Bael’dun area | Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the Artifact Storage chest in the Bael’Dun Digsite found just southwest of the Tauren capital city, Thunder Bluff in Mulgore. In order to open this locked chest, you first need to find the Artifact Storage Key. Thankfully, you won’t need to go far as the dwarf enemies around the Bael’Dun Digsite drop the key.

Once you have the key, return to the chest and open the Artifact Storage container. Inside you will find an item called Sulfurous Icon. You need to then equip this new item to your character’s relic slot and kill 10 enemies with Earth Shock while the relic is equipped.

After you complete this task, then the rune will appear in your inventory and you can engrave it on your pair of chosen gloves. This rune gives you access to Molten Blast, an incredibly powerful spell and absolute necessity for the tank Shaman build.

Molten Blast Rune in WoW Classic SoD, explained

Molten Blast is a glove rune that you can unlock by opening the Artifact Storage Key in Mulgore. After you obtain the rune, you can activate it by applying the rune to the gloves you are currently wearing.

Molten Blast is a damage ability that blasts up to four enemies in front of you with a cone Fire attack. This spell not only deals massive amounts of damage, but also generates enough threat to keep enemies latched onto you instead of other party members. You can attempt to refresh the cooldown by using Flame Shock, which has a ten-percent chance to refresh Molten Blast.

Shaman has quickly risen as one of the best tanks, with Molten Blast being one of the main reasons why. If you are tempted to test out this experimental build, then I heavily encourage you to pursue this new rune.