Best tanks classes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, WoW SoD tier list

Tank is the most important role in any dungeon or raid party. Without a tank, all you have is a bunch of players that will quickly die to enemies. In this guide, we’ll tell you about the best tank classes in World of Warcraft (WoW) Classic Season of Discovery.

Tanks charge in, raise their shields (bear paws), and yell, “Come at me, bro”. As a tank, it’s your job to keep the rest of your group alive by having all the enemies and bosses focus on you. This allows the damage dealers (DPSers) to do as much damage as possible while the healer keeps the party alive. In retail WoW, many classes can take on the tank role. In WoW Classic Season of Discovery, though, only four tank classes are available. I’m going to go over each class.

WoW SoD tank tier list

Tier S – Warrior

Warrior. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Veteran WoW players will have seen this one coming a mile away. In the early days of WoW, no serious group or raid was complete without a warrior. Warriors were the de facto tanks in WoW Classic, and it looks like not much has changed in Season of Discovery. The runes only make them stronger and better tanks.

Because Warriors can wear the best armor in the game, don’t rely on mana, and have a bunch of damage-reducing abilities, they are the ideal tanks for Season of Discovery. If you really want to play a tank in SoD, there’s no better option than the Warrior.

Tier A – Druid

Druid. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Druids make great DPSers, great healers, and decent Tanks. When they get into their Bear Form, they get decent armor and some nice tanking abilities. Going through a dungeon with a Druid tank is relatively straightforward. Unfortunately, Druid tanks aren’t that great with raids. Sure, they can tank small groups of raid enemies, but are not ideal for bosses.

In Season of Discovery, Druids get some fantastic runes for their Feral (Bear) form, making them even better tanks but still not good enough to be raid tanks. However, what does give druids an edge over other tanks is that they can swap between damage and tanking forms quite easily, which really comes in handy during raids. If you are on the fence about being a tank during Season of Discovery, the Druid is an excellent choice for you. Even if you don’t like tanking as a druid, you can easily switch to his DPS or Healing specialization.

Tier B – Paladin

Paladin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As someone who has played Paladin when the game first came out, I’m just going to say: that they were not the best class in WoW. Paladins are supposed to be a mix between a Warrior and a Priest. Instead, they seemed like Warrior wannabes that couldn’t really tank and would occasionally pop a heal. The Paladin was only useful as a healer during late game because they couldn’t maintain enemy aggro.

Thankfully, things are looking up for Paladins in Season of Discovery. Thanks to some runes, they can actually become reliable tanks. Back in the early days of WoW, Paladins could only tank low-level dungeons, and even that wasn’t always ideal. The problem was the lack of a proper taunt ability, which drew enemies to attack them. Thankfully, in Season of Discovery, a rune finally gives classic Paladins a dedicated taunt. While this will make tanking easier, Paladins will ultimately only be able to tank a few five-man dungeons and not much more. Expect to either play a DPS or a Healer in raids.

Tier C – Shaman

Shaman. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wait, Shamans can tank? Since when? Since Season of Discovery. Thanks to a couple of new runes, shamans not only get a taunt ability but even buffs that reduce their damage and increase their threat generation. So, yeah, even though we joked about Shaman tanks back in the early WoW days, Blizzard made it a reality. Are Shamans good at tanking, though? Well, for most five-man dungeons, they can be just as effective as Paladins, but anything beyond that will probably be too much. We’ll have to wait and see until more updates roll out, but I wouldn’t hold my breath.

As you would expect, Shamans tanks get most of their buffs through totems and they will still be able to buff the entire party while tanking. I definitely recommend tank enthusiasts try playing a shaman tank because it’s going to be quite an experience.