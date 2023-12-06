WoW SoD: How to get Frenzied Assault rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery introduced the new rune mechanic to revamp the vanilla classes. Frenzied Assault is an essential rune for Warriors that want a two-handed build, but it can be hard to find.

Runes in Season of Discovery can fundamentally alter the way traditional classes function by modifying new abilities, giving new spells and abilities, and altering passives. Warriors have largely struggled to keep up in Season of Discovery phase one, but with correct runes you can power up this class substantially.

Whether you are trying figure out how to find the Frenzied Assault rune or if you aren’t sure if you should engrave it, this is what you need to know.

Where to find the Frenzied Assault Rune in WoW SoD

Where you will find the Frenzied Assault rune depends heavily on your chosen race at the character creation menu. No matter what, the Frenzied Assault rune can be found in the corresponding capital city of your starting zone. Not only this, but you need to defeat a specific enemy within that city. Below is where to find the rune for each major city can be seen below.

Orgrimmar

Gru’ark the drunken Orc can be found near the entry to The Drag | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once in Orgrimmar, go to The Drag and speak with Zamja, the cooking trainer on the upper level of the area. Whenever you speak with her as a Warrior, Zamja will ask you to deal with the drunk Orc, Gru’ark, outside. You will have to fight Gru’ark, but he’s only level 10, so it shouldn’t be too difficult of a fight. Return to Zamja and you can get your rune.

Thunder Bluff

Go to the Spirit Rise and find Netali Proudwind. Proudwind will direct you to deal with Mooart, another drunk enemy that you need to defeat. Once you beat Mooart, return to Netalia Proudwind to collect your rune.

Brill

Though not in the capital city, you can get the Frenzied Assault rune for Undead characters by going to the town of Brill and speaking with bartender Penny Hawkins. Hawkins will direct you to the cellar where you will confront and attack Blueheart. Return to Penny after the deed is finished and you can get your rune.

Stormwind

You don’t need to go far to find Stuart | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you are in Stormwind, go to the Park district in the north western portion of the city. Go to the bar near the northern end of the Park and speak with Liv Bradford. Bradford will request that you deal with Stuart, a drunk guest inside the bar. Defeat Stuart and return to claim your reward.

Teldrassil

Venture to Dolanaar, Teldrassil and speak with the innkeeper nearby. The innkeeper will ask that you deal with the drunkard upstairs. Defeat this level 10 enemy and return to the innkeeper to obtain the Frenzied Assault rune.

Ironforge

Go to the Military wing of Ironforge and speak with Bruuk Barleybeard. This NPC will direct you take fight Bruart, found between the stairs and door. Fight Bruart and return to Barleybeard to claim your rune.

Rune of Frenzied Assault WoW SoD, explained

The rune of Frenzied Assault gives 20-percent increased attack speed with two-handed weapons to the user. If you are going for an Arms two-handed built, then this is an incredibly useful rune that can hastily speed up your character’s progression.

All runes are divided into three categories: Chest, legs, and gloves. You can activate your rune by selecting the rune on your character sheet and then pressing on the corresponding piece of armor that it goes with. Frenzied Assualt is a leg rune, leaving the chest and glove slots open for any other useful abilities.