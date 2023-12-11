WoW SoD: How to get Dark Iron Ordinance in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Discovering all the new runes is a major feature in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. Some of them can be acquired from an NPC called Grizzby, but to trade with him, you have to bring him some Dark Iron Ordinance.

Grizzby is a Goblin merchant who can be found in the inn in Ratchet, on the Eastern part of the Barrens. Although, he’s not keen on speaking to you at first. Before approaching Grizzby, you need to have a bit of gold in your inventory. Otherwise, he won’t speak to you. When I approached him, I had around 13 gold by my side, which was enough to gain his attention. Once you speak to Grizzby, he’ll give you three odd quests which will require you to bring him different items, including 20 Dark Iron Ordinance. It’s well worth the hustle, however, because as a result you will be able to trade with Grizzby, and he has a Rune for each class in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. Dark Iron Ordinances might be tough to collect at first, but we know where you should look for them.

How to get Dark Iron Ordinance in WoW Classic Season of Discovery Dark Iron Ordinance is dropped by four types of dwarves: Dark Iron Dwarf, Dark Iron Saboteur, Dark Iron Tunneler, and Dark Iron Demolitionist. To find these mobs, you should head over to Wetlands. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Mateusz Miter

All these types of dwarves can be found in the northern part of Wetlands. More specifically, the zones they spawn in are called Dun Modr (left) and Direforge Hill (right). To complete the quest, you will have to bring Grizzby 20 Dark Iron Ordinances, which are dropped commonly by Dark Iron Dwarves. Besides this, you’ll be required to bring 24 Fish Oils, which are a regular drop from many mobs in Azeroth, and 16 Shredder Turbochargers. The latter can be harvested from Shredder mobs around the world with Shredder Autosalvage Unit.

Once you bring Grizzby enough ingredients to complete all three of these quests, you will complete his questline, and he will be open to trade.