WoW SoD: How to get and open Mage scrolls in WoW Season of Discovery

Mages have to do their magic with this one!

As you wander Azeroth and defeat enemies, you will get various scrolls that ask for Mages to decipher and use them. This is a new item in World of Warcraft Season of Discovery and there’s an easy way to get a scroll and open it.

When I first saw Scroll: CHAP BALK WELLES drop in my bag after defeating a mob in Durotar, I was quite confused and didn’t know what to make of this never-before-seen item in WoW Classic. But it has its use in Season of Discovery and can come in handy in dungeons and raids.

So, here’s how you can get and open Mage scrolls in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How to get Mage scrolls in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Mage scrolls drop from enemies across Azeroth, no matter if they are regular mobs or rares. They can drop from mobs in starting zones, but also in more advanced zones like The Barrens and Redridge Mountains. The drop rate chance is quite low.

You can also get Mage scrolls from the auction house if you’re ready to spend a couple of silvers for them.

How to open Mage scrolls in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

You can get Comprehension Charms from reagent vendors. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mage scrolls, as the name suggests, can only be opened by Mages and they have to use Comprehension Charms. Comprehension Charms are a special currency that is a reward for completing the Mage class quest or can be purchased from reagent vendors.

To open them, simply right-click the item in your bag. This uses one Comprehension Charm.

List of all Mage scrolls in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Scroll: CHAP BALK WELLES

Scroll: CWAL

Scroll: KWYJIBO

Scroll: LOWER PING WHOMEVER

Scroll: OMIT KESA

Scroll: STHENIC LUNATE

Scroll: VOCE WELL

Scroll: WUBBA WUBBA

Once you use them, you can get the following scrolls that will give you a buff lasting 30 minutes: