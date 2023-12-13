WoW SoD: Best enchants in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery has brought back the vanilla version of Azeroth with a few twists. Limited at level cap 25, Enchantments have quickly risen as one of the best end phase professions so far.

Alongside classic professions such as blacksmithing, leatherworking, and tailoring, Enchantment is among the most useful for powering up max level characters. Similar to how player levels are currently capped at 25 in phase one, profession levels are also limited. This means that if you are playing in Season of Discovery phase one, you will not have access to all Enchant options.

So, your lower level enchantments can have a much more profound effect on your party and raid members since we plan to hover around the lower levels in World of Warcraft for longer. Given the sheer number of class changes, we could also expect new Enchantments in the future as well.

Best Enchantments in WoW SoD

If you are an Alliance player, an Enchanting trainer can conveniently be found in Stormwind | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best Enchantments are those that relates to the primary stat that your character uses. For example, if you are a Mage player, regardless of DPS or Arcane healing Mage, you should get the Enchant Bracer to get a Lesser Intellect improvement.

Stat improvements are currently the most important Enchantments, as they can directly help you deal more damage, heal more efficiently, or manage threat better. Below is a table showing the various stat upgrades available to Enchanters at level 25.