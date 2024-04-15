WoW SoD: All Sunken Temple quests in Season of Discovery

The Temple of Atal’Hakkar, otherwise known as Sunken Temple, has been transformed into a 20-player raid in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery.
Even though it’s a raid, there are still quests you can complete. Usually, you won’t make any quest progress if you’re in a raid, but Blizzard Entertainment has made an exception for SoD raids. You can pick up most of these quests outside Sunken Temple, and if they’re chains, you can’t share them. Here’s the list of all Sunken Temple quests in Season of Discovery phase three.
List of all Sunken Temple quests in WoW Season of Discovery
Alliance and Horde quests
Almost all quests start outside the instance and entail a quest chain. Ideally, you’ll have completed all parts of the chains leading up to Sunken Temple, so you can finish all the quests in one go.
|Quest name
|Quest giver
|Shareable
|Jammal’an the Prophet
|Atal’ai Exile in The Hinterlands
|Yes
|The Essence of Eranikus
|Essence of Eranikus (item)
|No
|Into the Depths
|Marvon Rivetseeker in Tanaris
|No
|The God Hakkar
|Yeh’kinya in Tanaris
|No
|Into The Temple of Atal’Hakkar
|Brohann Caskbelly in Stormwind
|Yes (if you’ve completed all past quests)
|Haze of Evil
|Gregan Brewspewer in Feralas
|Yes (if you’ve completed all past quests)
|The Temple of Atal’Hakkar
|Fel’zerul in Swamp of Sorrows
|Yes (if you’ve completed all past quests)
|Zapper Fuel
|Liv Rizzlefix in The Barren
|No
Class-specific quests
All Season of Discovery classes have a quest chain that eventually takes you to Sunken Temple. I recommend you pick up the quest, then complete all parts of the chain leading up to the raid. Then, either ask your group to help you out, or wait until you finish the run and do it on your own.
|Class
|Quest name
|Chain
|Druid
|A Better Ingredient
|Yes
|Hunter
|The Green Drake
|Yes
|Mage
|Destroy Morphaz
|Yes
|Paladin
|Forging the Mightstone
|Yes
|Priest
|Blood of Morphaz
|Yes
|Rogue
|The Azure Key
|Yes
|Shaman
|Da Voodoo
|Yes
|Warlock
|Trolls of a Feather
|Yes
|Warrior
|Voodoo Feathers
|Yes