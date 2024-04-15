The big boss room on the bottom floor of Sunken Temple
WoW SoD: All Sunken Temple quests in Season of Discovery

All quests in one place.
The Temple of Atal’Hakkar, otherwise known as Sunken Temple, has been transformed into a 20-player raid in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery.

Even though it’s a raid, there are still quests you can complete. Usually, you won’t make any quest progress if you’re in a raid, but Blizzard Entertainment has made an exception for SoD raids. You can pick up most of these quests outside Sunken Temple, and if they’re chains, you can’t share them. Here’s the list of all Sunken Temple quests in Season of Discovery phase three. 

List of all Sunken Temple quests in WoW Season of Discovery

Image of a Troll Priest in Sunken Temple.
The Sunken Temple quests have incredible rewards.

Alliance and Horde quests

Almost all quests start outside the instance and entail a quest chain. Ideally, you’ll have completed all parts of the chains leading up to Sunken Temple, so you can finish all the quests in one go. 

Quest nameQuest giverShareable
Jammal’an the ProphetAtal’ai Exile in The HinterlandsYes
The Essence of EranikusEssence of Eranikus (item)No
Into the DepthsMarvon Rivetseeker in TanarisNo
The God HakkarYeh’kinya in TanarisNo
Into The Temple of Atal’HakkarBrohann Caskbelly in StormwindYes (if you’ve completed all past quests)
Haze of EvilGregan Brewspewer in FeralasYes (if you’ve completed all past quests)
The Temple of Atal’HakkarFel’zerul in Swamp of SorrowsYes (if you’ve completed all past quests)
Zapper FuelLiv Rizzlefix in The BarrenNo

Class-specific quests

All Season of Discovery classes have a quest chain that eventually takes you to Sunken Temple. I recommend you pick up the quest, then complete all parts of the chain leading up to the raid. Then, either ask your group to help you out, or wait until you finish the run and do it on your own. 

ClassQuest nameChain
DruidA Better IngredientYes
HunterThe Green DrakeYes
MageDestroy MorphazYes
PaladinForging the MightstoneYes
PriestBlood of MorphazYes
RogueThe Azure KeyYes
ShamanDa VoodooYes
WarlockTrolls of a FeatherYes
WarriorVoodoo FeathersYes
