WoW SoD: Sunken Temple release date, bosses, and more in Season of Discovery phase 3

Sunken Temple, or Temple of Atal’Hakkar, is the third raid in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. This is a raid in phase three, and many players are wondering when it will be released, what the bosses are, and other factors to consider.

Recommended Videos

Sunken Temple is just a dungeon in Classic WoW, but for Season of Discovery, the devs have turned it into a raid. Located in the heart of Swamp of Sorrows, this is a temple to the Blood God Hakkar the Soulflayer. Players don’t meet Hakkar in Sunken Temple, but later, in the Zul’Gurub raid at level 60. Here’s everything we know so far about Sunken Temple in Season of Discovery phase three, including release date, bosses, and more.

When does Sunken Temple release in WoW Season of Discovery phase three?

Unlike Blackfathom Depths and Gnomeregan, Sunken Temple will be a 20-man raid and it should release together with phase three on April 4. Blizzard Entertainment still has yet to confirm the dungeon’s official release date, but judging by phase two and Gnomeregan release, it should be available from day one.

It’s possible Sunken Temple will reset every three days. But for the first one, the lockout will probably be one week so not many players miss out on the great loot it has to offer. This has yet to be confirmed, however.

All bosses in Sunken Temple in WoW Season of Discovery phase three

Sunken Temple will have eight bosses in Season of Discovery. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Sunken Temple will have eight bosses, but the exact list of encounters still isn’t confirmed. The original dungeon features the following encounters:

Atal’ai Defenders

Atal’alarion

Dreamscythe Weaver

Jammal’an the Prophet

Ogom the Wretched

Morphaz and Hazzas

Avatar of Hakkar

Shade of Eranikus

Our guess is Blizzard is keeping all of these bosses, but the encounters and the loot table will be revamped.

Sunken Temple loot table in WoW Season of Discovery phase three

Unfortunately for players, the Sunken Temple loot table is still unknown. All details will be made public when phase three goes live, but surely this instance will have a piece of gear for everyone, including tanks, healers, and DPS.

Besides that, there will probably be tier sets for each role according to the type of gear they wear (cloth, leather, mail, and plate).

Sunken Temple profession recipes in WoW Season of Discovery phase three

Sunken Temple will surely have special profession recipes you can get, just like in Blackfathom Depths and Gnomeregan. The list of recipes still hasn’t been revealed, but they will surely be hard to obtain and will include new materials. Again, more info about them will be known once phase three goes live.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more