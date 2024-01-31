Category:
WoW SoD: All quality-of-life spells added in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase 2

These spells will make your life easier.
Izabela Tomakic
Published: Jan 31, 2024 07:24 am
Wow character opening a chest.
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two adds much-needed quality-of-life abilities to classes

When Blizzard first designed WoW, the devs didn’t consider that Druids could use a regular resurrection ability and that Paladins’ blessings should last longer than five minutes. Thankfully, the Season of Discovery devs know this only hinders your class. Here’s the full list of quality-of-life spells coming to WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Full list of quality-of-life spells coming to WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two

Bear in mind that most of these abilities haven’t been confirmed, and this info comes from Wowhead’s datamining from Jan. 30. Datamined content won’t necessarily make it to phase two when it goes live on Feb. 8. Once the official abilities are revealed, we will update this article.

Druid

Tauren Druid casting the wrath spell. at a plainstrider
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Ability nameDescription
Deeper WildsMana cost of your Mark of the Wild buff is decreased by half. The buff also lasts twice as long.
ReviveRegular resurrection ability that brings back an ally with 15 percent of their HP. Can be used out of combat.
Enhanced RestorationRejuvenation and Regrowth abilities now stack.

Hunter

Ability nameDescription
Aspect of the ViperRanged and melee attacks give mana back, but you deal 10 percent less damage. You also get 10 percent of your maximum mana back every three seconds.

Mage

Mage in WoW Classic casting a Fireball
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Ability nameDescription
Expanded IntellectMana cost of your Arcane Intellect buff is decreased by half. The buff also lasts twice as long.

Paladin

Ability nameDescription
Enhanced BlessingsBlessing of Might, Wisdom, Salvation, Sanctuary, Light, and Kings durations increased by 100 percent. The mana cost of these buffs is decreased by half.

Priest

Ability nameDescription
Increased Fortitude Mana cost of your Power Word: Fortitude buff is decreased by half. The buff also lasts twice as long.
ShadowfiendPriests spawn a shadowy creature that attacks enemies and refunds five percent of their mana.

Rogue

WoW Classic Rogue standing in Tirisfal Glades
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Ability nameDescription
RedirectRemove your combo points from the current target, store it for up to 15 seconds, and then transfer them to a different enemy (non-player).

Shaman

Ability nameDescription
Totemic ProjectionMove your active totems to a different location.

Warlock

Ability nameDescription
AvoidanceUnknown
Portal of SummoningSummoning Portal item that summons allies. The Warlock and two allies need to use it to summon a player.
Soul HarvestingA chance to get a Soul Shard each tick of Drain Soul.

Warrior

Warrior swinging an axe in WoW Classic
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Ability nameDescription
Commanding ShoutIncreases party members’ Stamina by two for two minutes.

How to get quality-of-life spells in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

These spells will drop in five-player dungeons in Season of Discovery. Unfortunately, it’s still unknown which dungeons are guaranteed to drop them. I assume you can get the item, use it, and get the ability. 

Luckily, none of these spells will take up Rune slots and should be available from your spellbook.

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.