WoW SoD: All quality-of-life spells added in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase 2
These spells will make your life easier.
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Jan 31, 2024 07:24 am
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two adds much-needed quality-of-life abilities to classes.
When Blizzard first designed WoW, the devs didn’t consider that Druids could use a regular resurrection ability and that Paladins’ blessings should last longer than five minutes. Thankfully, the Season of Discovery devs know this only hinders your class. Here’s the full list of quality-of-life spells coming to WoW ClassicSeason of Discovery.
Full list of quality-of-life spells coming to WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two
Bear in mind that most of these abilities haven’t been confirmed, and this info comes from Wowhead’s datamining from Jan. 30. Datamined content won’t necessarily make it to phase two when it goes live on Feb. 8. Once the official abilities are revealed, we will update this article.
Druid
Ability name
Description
Deeper Wilds
Mana cost of your Mark of the Wild buff is decreased by half. The buff also lasts twice as long.
Revive
Regular resurrection ability that brings back an ally with 15 percent of their HP. Can be used out of combat.
Enhanced Restoration
Rejuvenation and Regrowth abilities now stack.
Hunter
Ability name
Description
Aspect of the Viper
Ranged and melee attacks give mana back, but you deal 10 percent less damage. You also get 10 percent of your maximum mana back every three seconds.
Mage
Ability name
Description
Expanded Intellect
Mana cost of your Arcane Intellect buff is decreased by half. The buff also lasts twice as long.
Paladin
Ability name
Description
Enhanced Blessings
Blessing of Might, Wisdom, Salvation, Sanctuary, Light, and Kings durations increased by 100 percent. The mana cost of these buffs is decreased by half.
Priest
Ability name
Description
Increased Fortitude
Mana cost of your Power Word: Fortitude buff is decreased by half. The buff also lasts twice as long.
Shadowfiend
Priests spawn a shadowy creature that attacks enemies and refunds five percent of their mana.
Rogue
Ability name
Description
Redirect
Remove your combo points from the current target, store it for up to 15 seconds, and then transfer them to a different enemy (non-player).
Shaman
Ability name
Description
Totemic Projection
Move your active totems to a different location.
Warlock
Ability name
Description
Avoidance
Unknown
Portal of Summoning
Summoning Portal item that summons allies. The Warlock and two allies need to use it to summon a player.
Soul Harvesting
A chance to get a Soul Shard each tick of Drain Soul.
Warrior
Ability name
Description
Commanding Shout
Increases party members’ Stamina by two for two minutes.
How to get quality-of-life spells in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
These spells will drop in five-player dungeons in Season of Discovery. Unfortunately, it’s still unknown which dungeons are guaranteed to drop them. I assume you can get the item, use it, and get the ability.
Luckily, none of these spells will take up Rune slots and should be available from your spellbook.
