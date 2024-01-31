WoW SoD: All quality-of-life spells added in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase 2

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two adds much-needed quality-of-life abilities to classes.

When Blizzard first designed WoW, the devs didn’t consider that Druids could use a regular resurrection ability and that Paladins’ blessings should last longer than five minutes. Thankfully, the Season of Discovery devs know this only hinders your class. Here’s the full list of quality-of-life spells coming to WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

Full list of quality-of-life spells coming to WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two

Bear in mind that most of these abilities haven’t been confirmed, and this info comes from Wowhead’s datamining from Jan. 30. Datamined content won’t necessarily make it to phase two when it goes live on Feb. 8. Once the official abilities are revealed, we will update this article.

Druid

Druid is getting a ton of new abilities. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ability name Description Deeper Wilds Mana cost of your Mark of the Wild buff is decreased by half. The buff also lasts twice as long. Revive Regular resurrection ability that brings back an ally with 15 percent of their HP. Can be used out of combat. Enhanced Restoration Rejuvenation and Regrowth abilities now stack.

Hunter

Ability name Description Aspect of the Viper Ranged and melee attacks give mana back, but you deal 10 percent less damage. You also get 10 percent of your maximum mana back every three seconds.

Mage

Arcane Intellect will be easier to use. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ability name Description Expanded Intellect Mana cost of your Arcane Intellect buff is decreased by half. The buff also lasts twice as long.

Paladin

Ability name Description Enhanced Blessings Blessing of Might, Wisdom, Salvation, Sanctuary, Light, and Kings durations increased by 100 percent. The mana cost of these buffs is decreased by half.

Priest

Ability name Description Increased Fortitude Mana cost of your Power Word: Fortitude buff is decreased by half. The buff also lasts twice as long. Shadowfiend Priests spawn a shadowy creature that attacks enemies and refunds five percent of their mana.

Rogue

Rogues are getting Redirect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ability name Description Redirect Remove your combo points from the current target, store it for up to 15 seconds, and then transfer them to a different enemy (non-player).

Shaman

Ability name Description Totemic Projection Move your active totems to a different location.

Warlock

Ability name Description Avoidance Unknown Portal of Summoning Summoning Portal item that summons allies. The Warlock and two allies need to use it to summon a player. Soul Harvesting A chance to get a Soul Shard each tick of Drain Soul.

Warrior

Warriors should be able to help allies with Commanding Shout. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ability name Description Commanding Shout Increases party members’ Stamina by two for two minutes.

How to get quality-of-life spells in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

These spells will drop in five-player dungeons in Season of Discovery. Unfortunately, it’s still unknown which dungeons are guaranteed to drop them. I assume you can get the item, use it, and get the ability.

Luckily, none of these spells will take up Rune slots and should be available from your spellbook.