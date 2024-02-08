Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW SoD: All battlegrounds in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

It's PvP time!
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Feb 8, 2024 06:06 am
WoW priest casting Heal in Elwynn Forest
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Battlegrounds are a great way to showcase your class mastery and get sweet rewards in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. 

Recommended Videos

The level cap is gradually increasing in Season of Discovery, and not all battlegrounds are available from the moment you log into the game. That means the higher the level, the more battlegrounds you can access. During phase one, you could play Warsong Gulch and enjoy the PvP event in Ashenvale. Here are all available battlegrounds in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

All available battlegrounds in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

During phase two, you can queue up for two battlegrounds—Warsong Gulch and Arathi Basin. Each battleground is tied to a specific reputation and farming that can mean some nifty PvP rewards. The highest reputation you can reach is Exalted.

Warsong Gulch

WoW player running with a flag in Warsong Gulch
Warsong Gulch is one of the most iconic WoW battlegrounds. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This is a traditional capture-the-flag battleground where Horde and Alliance players aim to be the first to capture three flags. This is a 20-man battleground, with 10 players fighting on each side. The goal is to march into the enemy’s base, grab their flag, and bring it back to your base.

This battleground is available starting from level 10, but you will be put in the same bracket with players up to level 19. I advise only queuing up once you’re level 18 or 19. Other level brackets are 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, and 60. 

Arathi Basin

Arathi Basin in WoW Classic, featuring the Alliance flag posted in front of the Blacksmith in the middle of the map.
Arathi Basin is available in phase two. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Arathi Basin is the second battleground available in Season of Discovery, and the focus here is to capture points of interest. In total, there are five bases you can capture, and you want to control as many as you can. This is a slightly bigger battleground. The battleground includes 30 players, with 15 on each side. The Horde earns reputation with The Defilers and Alliance players with The League of Arathor. 

It’s available starting Season of Discovery phase two and the same level brackets apply here. The only difference is that you can queue up for Arathi Basin starting at level 20.

All battlegrounds available later in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Alterac Valley overhead shot in WoW Classic
Alterac Valley will become available later in Season of Discovery. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Alterac Valley is the only battleground you can’t play right now in Season of Discovery. It’s available from levels 51 to 60 and features 40 players on each side. It will likely become available in phase four when players reach level 60.

Unlike Warsong Gulch and Arathi Basin, which are entirely PvP-focused, Alterac Valley includes PvE objectives like defeating generals. It normally lasts longer than the past two battlegrounds, but the rewards are simply too good to miss out on.

related content
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get to Gurubashi Arena in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Gurubashi Arena in Stranglethorn Vale
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get to Gurubashi Arena in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Does WoW Classic Season of Discovery have dual spec?
Mage in WoW Classic casting a Fireball
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Does WoW Classic Season of Discovery have dual spec?
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 8, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: Punishments for using GDKP in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, explained
A human guard dressed in blue and white armor in Southshore stands directly in front of a player in World of Warcraft
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: Punishments for using GDKP in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, explained
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Dungeons or questing? What’s the best way to level in WoW Classic Season of Discovery (SoD)
A group of WoW Classic characters face off in battle.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Dungeons or questing? What’s the best way to level in WoW Classic Season of Discovery (SoD)
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 7, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get Vision Dust in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
The Great Forge in Ironforge in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get Vision Dust in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get to Gurubashi Arena in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Gurubashi Arena in Stranglethorn Vale
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get to Gurubashi Arena in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Does WoW Classic Season of Discovery have dual spec?
Mage in WoW Classic casting a Fireball
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Does WoW Classic Season of Discovery have dual spec?
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 8, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: Punishments for using GDKP in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, explained
A human guard dressed in blue and white armor in Southshore stands directly in front of a player in World of Warcraft
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: Punishments for using GDKP in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, explained
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Dungeons or questing? What’s the best way to level in WoW Classic Season of Discovery (SoD)
A group of WoW Classic characters face off in battle.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Dungeons or questing? What’s the best way to level in WoW Classic Season of Discovery (SoD)
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 7, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get Vision Dust in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
The Great Forge in Ironforge in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get Vision Dust in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 7, 2024

Author

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.