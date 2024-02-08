WoW SoD: All battlegrounds in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Battlegrounds are a great way to showcase your class mastery and get sweet rewards in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery.

The level cap is gradually increasing in Season of Discovery, and not all battlegrounds are available from the moment you log into the game. That means the higher the level, the more battlegrounds you can access. During phase one, you could play Warsong Gulch and enjoy the PvP event in Ashenvale. Here are all available battlegrounds in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

All available battlegrounds in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

During phase two, you can queue up for two battlegrounds—Warsong Gulch and Arathi Basin. Each battleground is tied to a specific reputation and farming that can mean some nifty PvP rewards. The highest reputation you can reach is Exalted.

Warsong Gulch

Warsong Gulch is one of the most iconic WoW battlegrounds. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This is a traditional capture-the-flag battleground where Horde and Alliance players aim to be the first to capture three flags. This is a 20-man battleground, with 10 players fighting on each side. The goal is to march into the enemy’s base, grab their flag, and bring it back to your base.

This battleground is available starting from level 10, but you will be put in the same bracket with players up to level 19. I advise only queuing up once you’re level 18 or 19. Other level brackets are 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, and 60.

Arathi Basin

Arathi Basin is available in phase two. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Arathi Basin is the second battleground available in Season of Discovery, and the focus here is to capture points of interest. In total, there are five bases you can capture, and you want to control as many as you can. This is a slightly bigger battleground. The battleground includes 30 players, with 15 on each side. The Horde earns reputation with The Defilers and Alliance players with The League of Arathor.

It’s available starting Season of Discovery phase two and the same level brackets apply here. The only difference is that you can queue up for Arathi Basin starting at level 20.

All battlegrounds available later in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Alterac Valley will become available later in Season of Discovery. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Alterac Valley is the only battleground you can’t play right now in Season of Discovery. It’s available from levels 51 to 60 and features 40 players on each side. It will likely become available in phase four when players reach level 60.

Unlike Warsong Gulch and Arathi Basin, which are entirely PvP-focused, Alterac Valley includes PvE objectives like defeating generals. It normally lasts longer than the past two battlegrounds, but the rewards are simply too good to miss out on.