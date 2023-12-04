WoW SoD: How to queue for Warsong Gulch in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Regardless of the content phases in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, players will want to put their skills to the test versus their equals. That’s where PvP comes into play, and Warsong Gulch is the first battleground in SoD.

Even if you’re more of a PvE person, there will come a time when you’ll want to queue for PvP, primarily due to rewards. While it would be convenient to queue for Warsong Gulch via the WoW interface, that’s not the case, and you’ll need to visit NPCs to get in line.

Where to queue for Warsong Gulch in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

There are six places where you can queue for Warsong Gulch in WoW Classic SoD, three for Horde and three for Alliance. These places are Battlemaster NPCs, and they’re located in major cities.

Horde: Orgrimmar Battlemaster

Northeastern side of Orgrimmar is the home of the first Horde battlemaster. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Orgrimmar Battlemaster is in The Valley of Honor, close to the Warrior trainer.

Horde: Undercity Battlemaster

Head south after getting to Undercity to find the second Battlemaster in Horde side. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second Battlemaster for the Horde side is in Undercity. If you’re already in the perimeters, you’ll need to make your way to Sylvanas Windrunner’s throne room.

Horde: Thunder Bluff Battlemaster

Horde side’s third Battlemaster is at the northern island in Thunder Bluff. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The third Battlemaster for the Horde side is located at the northern part of Thunder Bluff.

Alliance: Stormwind

The Stormwind Keep is the home of Alliance’s first Battlemaster. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alliance’s first Battlemaster is situated in Stormwind City near the Stormwind Keep.

Alliance: Darnassus

You’ll find Alliance’s secondary Battlemaster in the middle of Darnassus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alliance’s second Battlemaster is in Darnassus, near the Temple of Gardens, just above Warrior’s Terrace.

Alliance: Ironforge

You’ll find the third Battlemaster of Alliance at Ironforge, in the Military Ward. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The land of the Dwarves in WoW, Ironforge, is the third Battlemaster location for the Alliance side. When you make it to the city, head to the Military Ward.