WoW players reveal six characters they believe could be Dragonflight’s final raid boss

Dragonflight is almost three months old and the lore of the expansion is slowly revealing itself, it’s time to speculate in which direction the lore will move and who will be the final raid boss.

The discussion started on Feb. 20 as one of the World of Warcraft players asked the community in a Reddit post who will be the final raid boss of the expansion. Although the majority of the community agrees that all hints point to Murozond as the final chapters of the Thaldraszus campaign suggest the return of Infinite Dragonflight, there are five more potential final raid bosses we might see in Dragonflight.

The latest PTR discoveries insinuate there might actually be the fifth Old God, leading some to believe that the dragon-themed expansion might steer in a different direction than imagined. Other than these two characters, WoW players suggest we might have to defeat Raszageth’s cousin Iridikron who will attempt to murder the sleeping Azeroth Titan.

Other theories that are highly unlikely to become reality include the Titans, Chromie, and Galakrond. The reason for the Titans potentially becoming the final raid bosses of the expansion is that they have apparently corrupted Azeroth and have been lying to us for years now about the true history of our planet.

For Galakrond to return, WoW players explain, we’ll need to use the Bronze Dragonflight magic in an attempt to stop him from infecting dragons with undeath.

Finally, Chromie, who promised Nozdormu to do everything in her power to stop him from becoming Murozond, might actually become Murozond herself and we’ll have to defeat this sweet character that’s been guiding us through the history of WoW since 2004.