WoW players debate how they’d fix game’s most frustrating new boss

Dawn of the Infinite is one of the most fun experiences added to WoW in this expansion. The megadungeon has brought new life to Dragonflight’s instance pool, while also giving the game’s more story-focused players something to chew on. The dungeon’s journey through various timelines is extremely unique, but some players are getting caught up on one alternate timeline in particular that sours the dungeon’s overall experience.

While Dawn of the Infinite checks all the boxes for what a fun dungeon should be, there’s one boss in the instance that players are describing as frustrating and under-designed. In a thread posted to the official WoW subreddit earlier today, players agreed that Morchie, the sixth boss of the Dawn of the Infinite, is universally agreed upon by players as the most frustrating part of the dungeon.

While the boss is by no means a “brick wall” or relative impossibility to get past, she’s still a bit more challenging than other bosses in there—and players are citing one phase of the encounter as a strong reason why.

Morchie’s ability called “More Problems,” sometimes referred to by players as the “hat phase,” is a bit of a point of trouble for some players. In the phase, Morchie summons clones of herself, each wearing different hats. It’s your job to stand behind the real Morchie—the one that’s not wearing a hat—and avoid a frontal cone that she casts after a few seconds. The issue with this ability, though, is that many of the hats she wears are tough to see, including the piece of headwear that looks like rabbit ears.

Related: All Divergent items in WoW Dragonflight’s Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon

Morchie, an alternate-timeline version of Chromie. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

“It’s hard enough to spot the boss but having to lean forward to my screen to see if she has bunny ears or not feels like it’s a boss mechanic from 2009,” the original poster of the thread, 38dedo, said.

Some WoW players in the comments chimed in as well, saying they’d increase Morchie’s overall size to make her more noticeable (she is a Gnome, after all), while also replacing some of her non-distinct hats—like her rabbit ears and wearable candle—with brighter alternatives, such as the Winter’s Veil Santa hats. One Reddit user named rabbitsaresmall said the “size issue is the real problem,” as they play all the way zoomed out to see projectiles and harmful abilities but have a tough time seeing Morchie’s actual model.

We tend to agree with the idea of upping Morchie’s size and giving her some new hats would be for the best. While it’s understandable that having vague hats on the boss makes that phase of the encounter more difficult, the tediousness of the mechanic sometimes works against itself. While replacing Morchie’s wardrobe would make the fight a little easier, it would also make it less frustrating, which, in our eyes, is a victory.

It’s possible that Blizzard could hotfix the Morchie encounter in the near future as the WoW development team has been generally responsive to the community’s wishes when it comes to easily fixable problems like this one.

About the author