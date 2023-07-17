All Divergent items in WoW Dragonflight’s Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon

They're some of the best items you can equip your WoW character with.

Divergent items are a new gear type introduced in World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5. Only available in the Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon, Divergent items are unique and rare items that can add a powerful punch to any character’s build, mostly due to the fact that they sport one-of-a-kind effects that can’t be found elsewhere in the current season’s loot table.

Divergent items are among the most valuable in the game right now thanks to the combination of their extra, unique stats and benefits that are unavailable elsewhere in the game, as well as the fact that they scale alongside some of the highest item-level pieces of gear in season two. Before adding a Divergent item to your build, though, make sure that it fits your character’s loadout and doesn’t interfere with your best-in-slot tier pieces or crafted items.

Related: Myth item level upgrade track in WoW Dragonflight, explained

Most of the Divergent items you’ll find in Dawn of the Infinite are weapons, and nearly every class in the game will have a unique item waiting for them inside the dungeon. Certain classes, like Hunters, Rogues and Demon Hunters, have specialized weapons tailor-made just for their class.

List of Divergent items found in Dragonflight Dawn of the Infinite

Tyr drops one of the most coveted Divergent items, the Infinite Hand. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Item name Item slot Unique stat/effect Source boss Double Time Warglaive 315 Timestrike Chronikar Nick of Time Dagger 315 Timestrike Manifested Timeways Imbued Frostweave Slippers Boots (Cloth) 485 Spirit Blight of Galakrond Iridal, the Earth’s Master Two-handed Staff (Intellect) Execute enemies below 35 percent HP every three minutes. Iridikron The Infinite Hand Two-handed Mace (Intellect) Five percent movement speed + on-hit Holy damage inside Titan facilities (Uldaman, Ulduar, etc.) Tyr, the Infinite Keeper Traveler’s Timesplitter Gun (Haste/Mastery) 315 Timestrike Morchie Gorehowl, Might of the Warchief Two-handed Axe (Strength) 286 Demonbane Time-Lost Battlefield Quel’Zaram, High Blade of the Lion One-handed Sword (Strength) 237 Scourgebane Time-Lost Battlefield

These items can be farmed once per week on Mythic difficulty. Dawn of the Infinite’s lockout will expand past the usual weekly restrictions once it becomes available on Heroic mode in Patch 10.1.7 and (likely) added to the Mythic+ dungeon pool in Dragonflight season three.

About the author