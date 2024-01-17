WoW player discovers rare transmog Blizzard desperately tried to hide

Everyone is talking about the Reclamation of Gilneas questline and the rewards you get from it in World of Warcraft Dragonflight. But they aren’t the only rewards you can collect from the reclaimed zone.

On Jan. 17, a player named RLToughGuy reported you can now get your hands on Lord Godfrey’s Old Spectacles. Essentially, these are blue glasses you can fish out from the nearby bodies of water. Apparently, certain fishing spots are tagged as World of Warcraft Dragonflight areas and others as Classic. It appears only Dragonflight fishing spots can give you Lord Godfrey’s Old Spectacles.

Lord Godfrey’s Old Spectacles are special to players because Lord Vincent Godfrey himself used to wear them. For all of you unfamiliar with Gilneas lore, Lord Godfrey used to be a renowned nobleman who served Genn Greymane. Upon seeing Genn as a Worgen, Lord Godfrey killed him and was resurrected as an Undead, before leading the charge against Gilneas.

According to Wowhead, Lord Godfrey’s Spectacles were available during the Cataclysm expansion and were later removed from the game. In Patch 10.0.5, players noticed they returned to the transmog tab. Now players are successfully fishing them out from Gilneas. If you’re keen on getting this rare transmog yourself, head to these coordinations: 50.75, 48.04, 51, 48, and 50.75 48.0. Good luck.