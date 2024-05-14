Timewalking in World of Warcraft is a recurring event that allows you to revisit old expansions during leveling and at maximum level. In Dragonflight, you can revisit six different expansions, and here’s the Timewalking schedule.

All Timewalking events in WoW Dragonflight

In Dragonflight, you can revisit the following expansions:

The Burning Crusade

Wrath of the Lich King

Cataclysm

Mists of Pandaria

Warlords of Draenor

Legion

You can’t choose which Timewalking you want to do, and instead, you can do only the expansion that’s active. It usually takes place one to two times a month and lasts for one week. During that time, you can collect Timewarped Badges and exchange them for items at Timewalking vendors. These items are usually mounts and cosmetics.

Besides that, you can complete different dungeons and raids on Timewalking difficulty and get unique loot. You can wear that loot outside Timewalking, but in most cases, you can’t upgrade it.

Complete WoW Dragonflight Timewalking schedule

Here’s the Timewalking schedule for the remainder of Dragonflight:

May 14 – Wrath of the Lich King

May 16 – WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria

June 4 – Cataclysm

June 25 – Mists of Pandaria

July 16 – Warlords of Draenor

August 6 – Legion

August 27 – The Burning Crusade

September 17 – Wrath of the Lich King

The War Within starts between summer and fall 2024, and the remaining Timewalking events will fall under that expansion.

How to check the Timewalking schedule in WoW Dragonflight

EU calendar for May 2024. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest way to check the Timewalking schedule is to log into WoW and open the calendar in the upper right corner. This will bring up a calendar listing all upcoming and past events, and among them will be Timewalking. Remember, Timewalking is not mandatory, especially not for max level characters, but I do recommend it if you’re leveling up an alt. It offers amazing XP per hour and great gear to get you started.

