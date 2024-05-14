The Everbloom, Warlords of Draenor in its Timewalking dungeon configuration, World of Warcraft
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW Dragonflight Timewalking schedule

Take a walk.
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: May 14, 2024 10:37 am

Timewalking in World of Warcraft is a recurring event that allows you to revisit old expansions during leveling and at maximum level. In Dragonflight, you can revisit six different expansions, and here’s the Timewalking schedule.

Recommended Videos

All Timewalking events in WoW Dragonflight

In Dragonflight, you can revisit the following expansions:

  • The Burning Crusade
  • Wrath of the Lich King
  • Cataclysm
  • Mists of Pandaria
  • Warlords of Draenor
  • Legion

You can’t choose which Timewalking you want to do, and instead, you can do only the expansion that’s active. It usually takes place one to two times a month and lasts for one week. During that time, you can collect Timewarped Badges and exchange them for items at Timewalking vendors. These items are usually mounts and cosmetics.

Besides that, you can complete different dungeons and raids on Timewalking difficulty and get unique loot. You can wear that loot outside Timewalking, but in most cases, you can’t upgrade it. 

Complete WoW Dragonflight Timewalking schedule

Here’s the Timewalking schedule for the remainder of Dragonflight:

  • May 14 – Wrath of the Lich King
  • May 16 – WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria
  • June 4 – Cataclysm
  • June 25 – Mists of Pandaria
  • July 16 – Warlords of Draenor
  • August 6 – Legion
  • August 27 – The Burning Crusade
  • September 17 – Wrath of the Lich King

The War Within starts between summer and fall 2024, and the remaining Timewalking events will fall under that expansion.

How to check the Timewalking schedule in WoW Dragonflight

Opened calendar in WoW Dragonflight
EU calendar for May 2024. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest way to check the Timewalking schedule is to log into WoW and open the calendar in the upper right corner. This will bring up a calendar listing all upcoming and past events, and among them will be Timewalking. Remember, Timewalking is not mandatory, especially not for max level characters, but I do recommend it if you’re leveling up an alt. It offers amazing XP per hour and great gear to get you started.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article WoW Dragonflight: How to complete What Could Have Been daily quest
Two identical WoW Characters standing side by side during the quest What Could Have Been in the Everywhen Inn
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW Dragonflight: How to complete What Could Have Been daily quest
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 14, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get Jungle Durian in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
A gnome mage flying on a gryphon in Stranglethorn Vale in WoW Classic
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get Jungle Durian in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 14, 2024
Read Article WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops: All current Dragonflight Twitch drops and how to earn them
WoW character Dragonriding in the Emerald Dream
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops: All current Dragonflight Twitch drops and how to earn them
Blaine Polhamus and others Blaine Polhamus and others May 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article WoW Dragonflight: How to complete What Could Have Been daily quest
Two identical WoW Characters standing side by side during the quest What Could Have Been in the Everywhen Inn
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW Dragonflight: How to complete What Could Have Been daily quest
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 14, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get Jungle Durian in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
A gnome mage flying on a gryphon in Stranglethorn Vale in WoW Classic
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get Jungle Durian in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 14, 2024
Read Article WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops: All current Dragonflight Twitch drops and how to earn them
WoW character Dragonriding in the Emerald Dream
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops: All current Dragonflight Twitch drops and how to earn them
Blaine Polhamus and others Blaine Polhamus and others May 14, 2024
Author
Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.