WoW Dragonflight players have a chance to get a guaranteed piece of Heroic raid gear for 7 straight weeks

The cosmos have aligned to allow WoW players to get every single one of their alts up to speed faster than ever before.

With the launch of Patch 10.0.7, getting pieces of gear at item level 385 should come freely via exploring the patch’s new zone, the Forbidden Reach. Additionally, completing the weekend event quest each week for the next seven weeks will grant you items that can scale all the way up to item level 411.

WoW: Dragonflight players are currently in the midst of a seven-week-long stretch where a Heroic version of the Cache of Vault Treasures will be available to them, making the process of gearing alts so much easier than before.

Starting this week with the Dragonflight Mythic dungeon weekly event, a Heroic-level Cache of Vault Treasures can be obtained from Kazra in Valdrakken. After this week’s Mythic dungeon event, the “Turbulent Timeways” event will begin in WoW, giving players a chance to complete five Timewalking dungeons each week for an opportunity to earn Heroic-level raid gear.

Related: All Turbulent Timeways rewards in WoW Dragonflight

Each week, from now until May 9, you’ll be able to traverse the timeways and complete dungeons of both the Mythic and Timewalking varieties for a chance to earn gear that scales all the way up to item level 411 each week.

Earning raid gear for completing dungeons

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This week’s road to a Heroic item begins in Dragonflight Mythic dungeons and only gets easier from there. This week, all you’ll have to do for a piece of Heroic gear is complete four Mythic or Mythic+ dungeons while the “Emissary of War” quest is active in your quest log. After this week, you’ll be completing “Path Through Time” quests to get your Heroic piece of gear. If you play for seven straight weeks and complete a total of 34 dungeons on each of the characters you want to gear up, you’ll have seven pieces of Heroic raid gear on each of your characters.

Related: The most powerful items in WoW Dragonflight season one

Although tier items cannot come out of the Cache of Vault Treasures, you can receive pieces of gear that can later be used in the Revival Catalyst. Additionally, items listed on boss’ loot tables as “Very Rare” drops can appear in the cache. That includes items such as the Whispering Incarnate Icon, Neltharax, and others.