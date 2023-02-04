The most powerful items in WoW: Dragonflight season one

Getting your World of Warcraft character to a point where they can be classified as “full build” has never been easier than it currently is in Dragonflight. Just a few months into this expansion, it’s clear that there is a bevy of loot sources available in the game to gear your main (as well as all of your alts) to the 400 item level threshold and beyond.

Loot sources are easy to come by in Dragonflight, so your chances of getting an upgrade are better than they have been in previous expansions. Crafted gear is relevant all the way through the end of a raid tier if you need or want it to be, and getting tier pieces is extremely easy thanks to the Revival Catalyst.

Still, most of the best loot in WoW: Dragonflight is going to come from the hardest PvE content. This includes the Vault of the Incarnates raid and Mythic+ dungeons. Additionally, crafted gear can only be upgraded to its fullest potential through Concentrated Primal Infusions, which can only be obtained by completing difficult content.

With all of that in mind, here are five of the strongest items available in WoW: Dragonflight season one.

Elemental Lariat

The Elemental Lariat is hands down the most popular item across all of WoW: Dragonflight, mainly because of how easy it is to get one crafted, as well as the fact that its item-slot versatility as a necklace makes it relevant for all classes. With the potential for three sockets, the Lariat gives your character plenty of room for stat customization through gems. Additionally, the item’s passive effect, which gives you an occasional major boost to a random secondary stat based on the gems you socket into it, is one of the most desirable DPS or HPS increases in the game.

Manic Grieftorch

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

For Agility and Strength classes, the Manic Grieftorch is a staple trinket that provides a strong boost to your overall DPS in f Mythic+ dungeons and raids. This much damage on a 2-minute cooldown is enough to pump the charts, but the fact that its CD is practically reset each time an allied player dies in combat makes it one of the best items in the game right now. On its own, the Grieftorch should make up about five to 10 percent of your total damage output, but if you play with a group of inters, this number could climb even higher. The Grieftorch drops off of Broodkeeper Diurna, the penultimate boss of Vault of the Incarnates.

Neltharax, Enemy of the Sky

This Hunter-only weapon is a must-have for anyone playing the class, as it massively boosts your throughput without any legwork required on your part. Every time you auto-attack an enemy with Neltharax, you gain a stacking buff that increases your attack speed up to a maximum of 30 percent as long as you’re attacking the same target. This bow is easily one of the best ever added to WoW, and if your Hunter gets their hands on it, they can turn into a high-damage threat overnight.

Kharnalex, the First Light

Just like Hunters have their class-only item in Neltharax, the brand new Evoker class can enjoy Kharnalex, the First Light, a staff that drops off Broodkeeper Diurna. The staff allows Evokers to cast a three-second channel that deals over 350,000 damage (Heroic version) while benefitting from Evoker’s Mastery: Giantkiller. The staff essentially gives Evoker players an extra spell in their rotation for free, handing them an extra source of damage on a three-minute cooldown.

Flaring Cowl

Leather-wearing melee DPS classes fawn over this item, and for good reason. The Flaring Cowl is a craftable helmet that causes your character to give off an aura that periodically deals persistent fire damage to all nearby enemies. Since you don’t have to dedicate your helmet to a tier slot, you can wear a four-piece set piece on your shoulders, chest, hands, and legs while dedicating your helmet to a bit of extra DPS.

Broodkeeper’s Promise

Easily the strongest Healer trinket in the game, the Broodkeeper’s Promise allows you to give you and another player constant passive healing, as well as a bonus to your Versatility stat. If you’re near each other, the bonuses are doubled. For melee-range healers like Holy Paladins and Mistweaver Monks, this item can lead to some incredible healing and damage throughput in a group setting when you partner up with another melee player.

Seal of Diurna’s Chosen

One of the best DPS boosters in the game right now is the Seal of Diurna’s Chosen, a ring that has a chance to burn your enemies for extra fire damage whenever you deal fire damage to them. Although some classes don’t have fire damage worked into their kit, artificial sources such as the Grieftorch or Flaring Cowl can apply this ring’s passive. In sustained fights where you’ll be dealing fire damage consistently, the Seal of Diurna’s Chosen will passively boost your DPS. This item drops off of Eranog, the first boss of the Vault of the Incarnates.