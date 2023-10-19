WoW Dragonflight: How to get the Scarlet Key and enter the old Scarlet Monastery

The Halloween season is once again upon us, and this time around Blizzard Entertainment has special treats for all World of Warcraft Dragonflight players. Not only is the Hallow’s End event revamped while the Headless Horseman encounter got a new coat of paint, but fans can once again enter the old version of Scarlet Monastery!

Originally, Scarlet Monastery consisted of four separate dungeons—Graveyard, Library, Armory, and Cathedral. In the Mists of Pandaria expansion, Blizzard Entertainment reworked these dungeons, condensing them into only two instances. Because of this, iconic Scarlet Crusade items were lost and forgotten.

But, you can now pay a visit to the classic version of the Scarlet Monastery, and here’s how you can do it in Dragonflight.

How to get the Scarlet Key in WoW Dragonflight?

You can get the Scarlet Key from two sources—Loot-Filled Pumpkin and an auction house. If you’ve played WoW before the Scarlet Cathedral revamp, you might still have the key since it was looted in the Library wing, once you defeat the final boss.

Loot-Filled Pumpkin is the cache you get after defeating the Headless Horseman. It’s possible you’ll have a better chance to get the key if you complete the encounter on hard mode.

How to enter the old Scarlet Monastery in WoW Dragonflight?

Scarlet Monastery is in Tirisfal Glades. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Get the Scarlet Key

Travel to Tirisfal Glades to the 14, 77 coordinates

Walk up the stairs and into the big room

Find the Old Keyring on one of the pillars

Turn in The Scarlet Key quest

Get the Scarlet Monastery of Old buff

Enter the old Scarlet Monastery dungeons

All old Scarlet Monastery dungeons and bosses

Graveyard

Interrogator Vishas

Bloodmage Thalnos

Azshir the Sleepless, Fallen Champion, Ironspine (rare bosses)

Library

Houndmaster Loksey

Arcanist Doan

Armory

Herod

Cathedral

High Inquisitor Fairbanks

Scarlet Commander Mograine

High Inquisitor Whitemane

