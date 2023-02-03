World of Warcraft players recreated Shrek in-game and it’s perfect

World of Warcraft players have time and time again showcased that the only limit to their in-game creativity is their imagination. This time around, a couple of WoW players tasked themselves with recreating the poster from a 2001 blockbuster–Shrek.

On Feb. 2, a couple of friends made a post on WoW’s subreddit with what could be best explained as WoW meets Shrek poster. In the image, we see three perfectly transmogged players in the roles of Shrek, Fiona, and the dragon. The picture was recreated at the Gates of Stormwind and was inspired by the original Shrek poster from 2001.

Image via u/Maleficent_Rate4221

Image via DreamWorks Animation

In their version of Shrek poster, the fans used Dracthyr Evoker in the role of the dragon, Human cloth-wearer in the role of Fiona, and Orc in the role of Shrek. For Donkey, the group most likely used the Lil’ Donkey mount that drops from Overseer Krix in Arathi Highlands.

It seems as if this group of friends has had an incredible time putting this together for WoW fans and it would be amazing to see them recreate other Shrek sequels, movies, and TV shows. Bear in mind the game offers a wide variety of mounts, toys, and transmogs and their options are limitless now. Hopefully, we’ll see u/Maleficent_Rate4221 make another appearance on Reddit, just in a different role the next time around.