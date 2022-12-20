Where to find Corxian in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has revamped and reimagined many of the MMO’s long-standing systems, such as professions, reputation, and more. Dragonflight has introduced several new features and mechanics as well, now allowing players to increase their gear’s item level by upgrading it.

Whether it be with currencies earned by either PvE or PvP content, Valor, and Honor Points respectively, players can take their gear to its fullest potential. For example, the lowest item level Mythic Gear drops at 376, though this can eventually be scaled up to item level 415 after reaching rank five.

To upgrade their gear, players will need to amass their currency of choice and visit Corxian. If you are unsure of where to find this NPC, look no further. This is where you can find Corxian to upgrade your gear in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

Corxian’s location in WoW Dragonflight

Mythic and Honor gear sets can only be upgraded by Corxian, a neutral NPC found in the capital city of Valdrakken in Thaldraszus. The character is the sole item upgraded and can be found inside the Gladiator’s Refuge. Players can locate this position exactly by typing /way 45, 38. For reference, the Gladiator’s Refuge can be found to the west of the Seat of the Aspects.

Corxian will be the third NPC to the right, surrounded by PvP vendors and PvP daily quest givers. This is the only character in Dragonflight able to grant upgrades, but players can also travel to Aggressor Zo’Dash in Shadowlands if they want to upgrade their Mythic gear as well.

Aside from Corxian, the Gladiator’s Refuge is where players can spend the majority of their currencies earned from either PvP or PvE, with gear sets and upgrades being available to purchase from vendors nearby.