Tired of farming rares? Use this trick to quickly gear up alts in Dragonflight

Have you spent hours and hours in the Forbidden Reach trying to farm up Primalist gear tokens for your alts only to have your bags brimming with useless gear tokens? Well, with this new trick, the days of endless farming should be behind you.

When Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7 first released on March 21, World of Warcraft players rejoiced as Blizzard Entertainment added 385 and 395 item level account-wide catch-up gear. But little did they know they would have to spend hours and hours farming rare bosses and Forbidden Hoards in hopes of getting the token they needed.

Instead, visit Mythressa—the Apprentice Primal Researcher in Valdrakken at coordinates 38.12, 37.65—and buy 359 Raging Tempest gear for 200 to 500 Elemental Overflow apiece. In total, that should cost you roughly 4,000 Elemental Overflow.

Although this gear couldn’t be upgraded in Patches 10.0 and 10.0.5, you can upgrade it using Storm Sigils in Patch 10.0.7. To upgrade this gear from 359 to 385 item level, you’ll need seven Storm Sigils per piece and to upgrade that same gear to 395 item level, you’ll need seven more Storm Sigils and one Untapped Forbidden Knowledge.

Storm Sigil is a special currency tied to Primalist events, but in Patch 10.0.7 one Storm Sigil drops from all Forbidden Reach. This means you’ll still have to spend time in the Forbidden Reach farming rares, but for every seven defeated rares you’ll have a guaranteed gear upgrade.

Once you have a fresh 70 alt, head first to the Forbidden Reach to farm roughly 4,000 Elemental Overflow, return to Valdrakken, buy Raging Tempest gear from Mythressa, and then go back to the Forbidden Reach to hunt down rares to upgrade your gear first to 385 item level and then to 395 item level.