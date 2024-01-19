Category:
World of Warcraft

The next WoW Chronicle is finally coming after a 6-year-long wait

I'm ready!
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Jan 19, 2024 05:42 am
Bolvar Foredragon as a Lich King in Icecrown Citadel
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

After six long years, the next World of Warcraft Chronicle is finally on the horizon, and it’s coming sooner than expected.

Recommended Videos

On Jan. 18, Dark Horse, the publisher behind World of Warcraft: Chronicle Volume 1, 2, and 3, announced that the next chapter is on the way. World of Warcraft Chronicle Volume 4 is the fourth book in the series and it’s set to release on July 16, 2024. The newest Chronicle will cover lore from five WoW expansionsMists of Pandaria, Warlords of Draenor, Legion, Battle for Azeroth, and Shadowlands. It won’t cover the events of Dragonflight, or the three upcoming expansions in The Worldsoul Saga

If you’re a huge lore nerd, you can preorder it via Amazon or get it from the Dark Horse store once it officially launches. The price tag of World of Warcraft Chronicle Volume 4 is $49.99, and if you preorder, you should get it by July 17. This 224-page-long tome intends to fill in the lore gaps left by four whole WoW expansions once and for all. I’m hoping Blizzard Entertainment will shed more light on the Jailer’s background, especially given Shadowlands didn’t explore it properly.

Garrosh Hellscream looking down in Mists of Pandaria: Siege of Orgrimmar cinematic.
World of Warcraft Chronicle Volume 4 will cover the events of Mists of Pandaria, Warlords of Draenor, Legion, Battle for Azeroth, and Shadowlands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

World of Warcraft Chronicle Volume 4 is a huge deal for fans because it provides canon versions of events that happened in WoW. Chronicles are WoW’s lore bread and butter, and they’re a great starting point if you want to learn more about main characters like Sylvanas Windrunner, Anduin, Alleria Windrunner, Vol’jin, and Alexstrasza the Life-Binder. Fans haven’t had the opportunity to dive so deep into official lore since 2018, so there’s a lot of catching-up to do. 

Hopefully, Blizzard will go back to its past schedule and release a new Chronicle book every year. The next on the table should cover Dragonflight and all the dragon-related drama you had to endure on the Dragon Isles. 

related content
Read Article How to get Lord Godfrey’s Old Spectacles transmog in WoW Dragonflight
Overview of Gilneas in WoW
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to get Lord Godfrey’s Old Spectacles transmog in WoW Dragonflight
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Jan 18, 2024
Read Article All Outland Cup race locations in WoW Dragonflight
A Shadow Priest flying on a drake over Outland
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
All Outland Cup race locations in WoW Dragonflight
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 18, 2024
Read Article Where to find the Outland Cup vendor in WoW Dragonflight
Nightborne wearing Dragonracer gear
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Where to find the Outland Cup vendor in WoW Dragonflight
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Jan 18, 2024
Read Article WoW players left disappointed with ‘literal trash’ Azerothian Archives
Draenei standing next to a telescope and looking at the camera
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW players left disappointed with ‘literal trash’ Azerothian Archives
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 18, 2024
Read Article Where to find Lord Andestrasz and start the Outland Cup in WoW Dragonflight
Lord Andestrasz standing idly in Valdrakken near the Rostrum of Transformation
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Where to find Lord Andestrasz and start the Outland Cup in WoW Dragonflight
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Jan 18, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get Lord Godfrey’s Old Spectacles transmog in WoW Dragonflight
Overview of Gilneas in WoW
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to get Lord Godfrey’s Old Spectacles transmog in WoW Dragonflight
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Jan 18, 2024
Read Article All Outland Cup race locations in WoW Dragonflight
A Shadow Priest flying on a drake over Outland
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
All Outland Cup race locations in WoW Dragonflight
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 18, 2024
Read Article Where to find the Outland Cup vendor in WoW Dragonflight
Nightborne wearing Dragonracer gear
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Where to find the Outland Cup vendor in WoW Dragonflight
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Jan 18, 2024
Read Article WoW players left disappointed with ‘literal trash’ Azerothian Archives
Draenei standing next to a telescope and looking at the camera
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW players left disappointed with ‘literal trash’ Azerothian Archives
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 18, 2024
Read Article Where to find Lord Andestrasz and start the Outland Cup in WoW Dragonflight
Lord Andestrasz standing idly in Valdrakken near the Rostrum of Transformation
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Where to find Lord Andestrasz and start the Outland Cup in WoW Dragonflight
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Jan 18, 2024

Author

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.