The next WoW Chronicle is finally coming after a 6-year-long wait

After six long years, the next World of Warcraft Chronicle is finally on the horizon, and it’s coming sooner than expected.

On Jan. 18, Dark Horse, the publisher behind World of Warcraft: Chronicle Volume 1, 2, and 3, announced that the next chapter is on the way. World of Warcraft Chronicle Volume 4 is the fourth book in the series and it’s set to release on July 16, 2024. The newest Chronicle will cover lore from five WoW expansions—Mists of Pandaria, Warlords of Draenor, Legion, Battle for Azeroth, and Shadowlands. It won’t cover the events of Dragonflight, or the three upcoming expansions in The Worldsoul Saga.

If you’re a huge lore nerd, you can preorder it via Amazon or get it from the Dark Horse store once it officially launches. The price tag of World of Warcraft Chronicle Volume 4 is $49.99, and if you preorder, you should get it by July 17. This 224-page-long tome intends to fill in the lore gaps left by four whole WoW expansions once and for all. I’m hoping Blizzard Entertainment will shed more light on the Jailer’s background, especially given Shadowlands didn’t explore it properly.

World of Warcraft Chronicle Volume 4 will cover the events of Mists of Pandaria, Warlords of Draenor, Legion, Battle for Azeroth, and Shadowlands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

World of Warcraft Chronicle Volume 4 is a huge deal for fans because it provides canon versions of events that happened in WoW. Chronicles are WoW’s lore bread and butter, and they’re a great starting point if you want to learn more about main characters like Sylvanas Windrunner, Anduin, Alleria Windrunner, Vol’jin, and Alexstrasza the Life-Binder. Fans haven’t had the opportunity to dive so deep into official lore since 2018, so there’s a lot of catching-up to do.

Hopefully, Blizzard will go back to its past schedule and release a new Chronicle book every year. The next on the table should cover Dragonflight and all the dragon-related drama you had to endure on the Dragon Isles.