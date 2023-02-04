The best trinkets in WoW: Dragonflight season one and how to get them

Apart from your tier set, trinkets are the most important part of your character's build.

Trinkets can make or break your World of Warcraft character. If you have a relatively weak loadout, two top-tier trinkets can turn your character into a bona fide pumper with the snap of a finger.

Unfortunately, many classes will experience overlap when it comes to trinkets, making your chase for them extremely competitive. You could be competing with classes well beyond your armor class and tier token for a best-in-slot trinket, as the ones that are good for your class are probably going to be equally as good for others. When your best-in-slot trinket drops, you’ll likely be competing for it with plenty of other players (or against the system itself, sometimes). All you can do is cross your fingers and hope the loot gods act in your favor.

Here are some of the best trinkets available in season one of WoW: Dragonflight, as well as where you can find them.

Manic Grieftorch

Manic Grieftorch is one of the most sought-after trinkets in the game, largely due to its high damage output on a relatively short cooldown. It stands out as a high-priority Agility/Strength trinket because it can be used by both melee and ranged DPS classes, as well as the fact that it can deal splash damage. The most intriguing passive attached to the Grieftorch is the 90-second cooldown refresh that occurs whenever a party member dies. If your group mates are mistake-prone, you’re going to get even more value out of this already strong trinket.

Where to get it: Grieftorch drops off Broodkeeper Diurna in Vault of the Incarnates. It’s one of the most popular items in the game, so expect a ton of competition on your loot roll when it drops.

Algeth’ar Puzzle Box

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Although the three-minute cooldown on this trinket seems unappealing at first, and its two-second cast time only amplifies those feelings, this item is monstrously beneficial to classes that use Mastery as their most-desired secondary stat. Using it just before combat begins and timing the end of the cast with the start of an encounter can feel reminiscent of the “pre-potting” strategy that used to be in the game.

Where to get it: The Puzzle Box drops at the end of Algeth’ar Academy Mythic+ runs.

Windscar Whetstone

The Windscar Whetstone is one of the most reliable sources of extra damage on many melee DPS classes. It is a trinket that surrounds you with a tornado for six seconds that cleaves down all nearby enemies—much like the Storm-Eater’s Boon, which drops off of Dathea in the Vault of the Inca

Where to get it: Windscar Whetstone drops from Court of Stars Mythic+ runs.

Furious Ragefeather

Furious Ragefeather is the caster trinket this season. The flat Intellect it gives is nice for plenty of classes, but the Soulseeker Arrow the trinket occasionally fires off whenever you cast a damaging spell is one of the best DPS boosters in the game right now.

Where to get it: Furious Ragefeather drops from Nokhud Offensive Mythic+ runs. The trinket is so coveted that many caster players tend to run Nokhud keys over and over again until the Ragefeather eventually drops.

Whispering Incarnate Icon

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

On its own, the Whispering Incarnate Icon is little more than a stat booster. However, if other players in your group are running this trinket, you’ll be granted a portion of the stats that they’re receiving from it, too, essentially giving both of you one and a half extra boosts to two of your secondary stats.

Where to get it: The Whispering Incarnate Icon is classified as a “Very Rare” drop from the Primal Council encounter in the Vault of the Incarnates. Its raw drop rate is quite low, so you’re more likely to find it in your Great Vault or weekly quest cache.

Broodkeeper’s Promise

Broodkeeper’s Promise is the best-in-slot trinket for most healing specs, as it gives you and an ally of your choosing a stream of healing each second in addition to a versatility buff. If you and your designated ally are within 15 yards of each other, the buff and healing are doubled. This trinket is especially powerful on melee healers who can sit on top of bosses right alongside melee damage dealers and consistently pump out healing while boosting the damage of their chosen ally.

Where to get it: The Broodkeeper’s Promise appropriately drops off Broodkeeper Diurna in the Vault of the Incarnates.