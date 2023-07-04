One WoW spec is on the rise in Mythic+, and it will be even stronger in Patch 10.1.5

It’s no secret that the Mythic+ meta is extremely volatile, especially at the beginning of the season when Blizzard aggressively balances the game almost every day. Over these past few weeks of World of Warcraft Dragonflight season two, one spec has been on the rise and it’s looking like it will lock in the top spot in Patch 10.1.5.

Since Dragonflight season two started on May 9, the most popular specs have been Protection and Retribution Paladins. But since buffs to Vengeance Demon Hunters and meta shifts towards Guardian Druids, Protection Paladins have been a more rare sighting in Mythic+ dungeons. Now Holy Paladins are taking their spot in Mythic+ runs.

What’s more, most high-end players are bringing Holy Paladins to their dungeon runs, and this can be seen on Raider.IO’s Mythic+ leaderboard.

If you’re not really sure where this sudden resurgence in popularity is coming from, it’s simple—Protection Paladins are no longer a top-tier tank and players still want to have the utility Paladins offer. The healing and damage output from Holy Paladins is more than decent, and the upcoming buffs in Patch 10.1.5 make it even more worthwhile.

In Patch 10.1.5, rolling out on July 11, Holy Paladins are getting a wide variety of changes and buffs and I can only assume they will completely push out Restoration Shamans and Druids from the top of the tier lists as the best healer in the game.

While I have always been intrigued by the class and spec fantasy of Holy Paladins, I could never play it because of the melee healing. In Patch 10.1.5, Holy Paladins will have more talent options in their talent trees, making the whole system more cohesive and logical. So, maybe the time to test out our Holy powers has finally come.

