It’s raining buffs for DPS classes with the latest WoW Dragonflight update

Yet another weekly reset for World of Warcraft is upon us with Blizzard Entertainment shipping tons of balancing changes to the large majority of DPS classes in Dragonflight and even more balancing tweaks for dungeons in general and Mythic+ dungeons. The biggest highlight of this update is buffs for Preservation Evokers, Retribution Paladins, Shadow Priests, and, of course, Warlocks.

Aside from that, the devs are readjusting the numbers for the first two bosses of Ruby Life Pools in general and fixing bugs in the Nokhud Offensive and Algeth’ar Academy.

Here’s every change waiting for you in Dragonflight with this weekly reset.

Class balancing

Demon Hunter

The Hunt’s damage over time effect no longer deals an additional tick on application. Damage dealt over the total duration remains unchanged.

Vengeance

Thick Skin armor bonus increased to 130 percent (was 100 percent).

Calcified Skin initial damage reduction value increased to 12 percent (was 10 percent).

Painbringer duration increased to six seconds (was five seconds).

Druid

Feral

All ability damage dealt increased by three percent.

Evoker

Devastation

Fire Breath damage increased by 10 percent for Devastation specialization only. Does not apply to PvP combat.

Lay Waste increases Deep Breath damage by 15 percent/30 percent, (was 10 percent/20 percent).

Eternity Surge damage increased by 10 percent.

Firestorm damage increased by 20 percent.

Eye of Infinity generates two Essence on critical strike (was one Essence).

Spellweaver’s Dominance increases critical strike damage to 230 percent (was 220 percent).

Iridescence damage bonus increased to 20 percent (was 15 percent).

Hunter

Survival

All ability damage and pet damage increased by two percent.

Butchery and Carve damage increased by 10 percent.

Fury of the Eagle damage increased by 10 percent.

Wildfire Bomb damage increased by 15 percent.

Mage

Fire

Flamestrike damage increased by 15 percent.

Living Bomb damage increased by 25 percent.

Frost

Frostbolt damage increased by 20 percent.

Ray of Frost damage increased by 40 percent.

Glacial Spike damage increased by 10 percent.

Monk

Brewmaster

Efficacy of Stagger against Magical damage increased to 45 percent (was 35 percent).

Cooldown of Celestial Brew reduced to 45 sec (was 60).

Mistweaver

All healing increased by five percent.

Vivify healing increased by an additional five percent.

Blackout Kick damage increased by six percent.

Rising Sun Kick damage increased by eight percent

Tiger Palm damage increased by 15 percent.

Spinning Crane Kick damage increased by five percent.

Awakened Faeline now transfers 70 percent of Spinning Crane Kick’s damage into healing (was 60 percent).

Paladin

Retribution

Crusader Strike Damage increased by 40 percent.

Blade of Justice damage increased by 25 percent.

Final Reckoning damage increased by 15 percent.

Shield of Vengeance cooldown reduced to 90 sec (was 120).

Priest

Holy

All healing done increased by three percent.

Shadow

Focused Will provides a 10 percent damage reduction for Shadow (down from 15 percent).

Mind Blast damage increased by 15 percent (Shadow only).

Mind Flay damage increased by 15 percent (this includes Mind Flay: Insanity, but not the proc from Idol of C’Thun).

Mind Spike damage increased by 15 percent.

Void Torrent damage increased by 15 percent.

Devouring Plague damage increased by 15 percent.

Rogue

Outlaw

Reduced Precise Cuts (Talent) bonus to Blade Flurry damage per missing target below its maximum to two percent (was three percent).

Warlock

Fixed an issue where Demon Armor from the Conflict and Strife essence persisted outside of Battle for Azeroth zones.

Affliction

Agony damage increased by five percent.

Corruption damage increased by five percent.

Drain Soul damage increased by 10 percent.

Pandemic Invocation damage increased by 20 percent.

Seed of Corruption damage increased by five percent.

Shadow Bolt damage increased by 10 percent.

Siphon Life damage increased by 10 percent.

Unstable Affliction backlash damage is no longer increased from increased damage dealt modifiers or effects that increase Unstable Affliction’s damage.

Destruction

Channel Demonfire damage increased by 10 percent.

Rain of Fire damage increased by 15 percent.

Soul Fire damage increased by 20 percent.

Infernal and Blasphemy Immolation damage increased by 10 percent.

Conflagrate damage increased by 10 percent. Does not apply to PvP.

Immolate damage increased by 10 percent. Does not apply to PvP.

Incinerate damage increased by 15 percent. Does not apply to PvP.

Dungeons and raids changes

The Nokhud Offensive

Granyth

Fixed an issue where multiple players could interact with the ballista at the same time and each fire an arrow.

Teera and Maruuk

Fixed an issue where Blessing of Protection allowed players to be immune to the effects of Teera’s Gale Arrow.

Ruby Life Pools

Melidrussa Chillworn

Reduced the damage of triggering a Hailbomb by 40 percent.

Reduced party-wide AoE damage on the initial cast of Hailbombs by 66 percent

Kokia Blazehoof

Reduced period damage of Searing Wounds by 25 percent

Reduced damage of Scorched Earth by 25 percent.

Mythic+ dungeon changes

Algeth’ar Academy

Fixed an issue where some enemies near Vexamus did not provide Enemy Forces credit, and adjusted Enemy Forces requirements accordingly

Raid changes

Vault of the Incarnates

Raszageth

Reduced the push effect of Hurricane Wing on Mythic difficulty.

PvP changes

Class balancing

Demon Hunter

Soul Rending leech bonus reduced by 40 percent in PvP Combat.

Havoc

Glimpse (PvP Talent) damage reduction reduced to 35 percent (was 75 percent).

Essence Break damage bonus for Chaos Strike and Blade Dance reduced by 37.5 percent in PvP Combat.

Soulrend damage reduced by 16.7 percent in PvP Combat.

Evoker

Preservation

Energy Loop’s mana regeneration reduced by 25 percent in PvP combat.

Mage

Arcane

Siphon Storm’s effectiveness has been reduced by 50 percent in PvP combat.

Frost

Reduced Glacial Spike’s damage increased from Mastery: Icicles by 25 percent. This will be reflected in the tooltip in a later patch.

Monk

Blackout Kick damage increased by 30 percent in PvP Combat (was 15 percent).

Tiger’s Palm damage increased by 30 percent in PvP Combat (was 15 percent).

Mistweaver

Rising Sun Kick now deals 12.5 percent additional damage in PvP (was 25 percent).

Windwalker

Thunderfist damage reduced by 40 percent in PvP Combat.

Skyreach increases critical strike chance by 30 percent in PvP Combat (was 50 percent).

Fists of Fury damage increased by 15 percent in PvP Combat.

Priest

Flash Heal healing is increased by 30 percent in PvP Combat (was 20 percent).

Holy

Heal healing is increased by 35 percent in PvP Combat (was 25 percent).

Holy Word: Serenity healing is increased by 15 percent in PvP Combat.

Shadow

Shadow Word: Death damage reduced by 30 percent in PvP Combat for Shadow only (was 20 percent).

Mind Blast damage reduced by 25 percent in PvP Combat for Shadow only.

Mind Spike damage reduced by 25 percent in PvP Combat.

Devouring Plague damage reduced by 25 percent in PvP Combat.

Vampiric Touch damage reduced by five percent in PvP Combat (was increased by 10 percent).

The trigger rate of Shadowy Insight has been reduced by 25 percent while in PvP Combat.

The trigger rate of Surge of Darkness has been reduced by 25 percent while in PvP Combat.

Rogue

Assassination

Improved Garrote’s Garrote damage bonus reduced by 40 percent in PvP Combat.

Iron Wire damage reduction debuff now has a PvP duration of four seconds (was eight seconds).

Warlock

Demonology

Demonic Strength unleashes a Felstorm that deals 150 percent increased damage in PvP Combat (down from 400 percent).

Demonfire damage increased by 75 percent in PvP Combat.

Dreadbite damage reduced by 10 percent in PvP Combat.

