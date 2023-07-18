How to unlock Void Elves in World of Warcraft

Void Elves or “children of the Void” are Blood Elves who tinkered with the Void and were transformed by the Void Etherials. Sworn to protect the Alliance by all means necessary, the Void Elves with their pale skin, purple hair, and the continuous whispers from the Void are a perfect combination of lore-themed and stunning Allied Race you’ll simply need to unlock in World of Warcraft.

Together with Lightforged Draenei, Dark Iron Dwarf, Kul Tiran Human, and Mechangnome for the Alliance and Nightborne, Highmountain Tauren, Mag’har Orc, Vulpera, and Zandalari Troll for the Horde, Void Elves are an Allied Race added to WoW at the end of Legion.

Although almost indistinguishable from their original counterparts, Allied Races actually have entirely new models, use unique animations, and new passives that can make or break risky plays. While Void Elves are definitely stunning with their cold looks and pale skins, their passives can really help you get out of tricky situations.

Here’s how you can unlock Void Elves in WoW.

How to unlock Void Elves

To unlock Void Elves, you previously had to jump through lots of hoops by completing Legion questlines. But Dragonflight has removed almost all restrictions and now you need to have a level 40 Alliance character and you need to complete the introductory questline which starts in Stormwind Embassy and includes The Ghostlands and Telogrus Rift scenarios.

After completing both scenarios, you’ll then return to Stormwind Embassy and unlock the option to create Void Elves. Besides that, you’ll get a Void-themed mount, tabard, and the Allied Races: Void Elf achievement.

If you level your Void Elf from zero to hero, you’ll get Void Elf Heritage Armor set which can then be mixed and matched with any type of armor.

Void Elf racials

Active

Spatial Rift: Tear a rift in space. Reactivate this ability to teleport through the rift. 30 yd range. Three-minute cooldown.

Spatial Rift: Rip a hole in space and time, transporting you to the targeted location.

Passives

Chill of Night: Reduces Shadow damage taken by one percent.

Entropic Embrace: Your abilities have a chance to empower you with the essence of the Void. Entropic Embrace increases damage and healing by five percent for 12 seconds. It has a 33 percent proc chance with 60 seconds internal cooldown.

Ethereal Connection: Reduces the cost of Void Storage and Transmogrification by 50 percent

Preternatural Calm: Your spell casts are not delayed by taking damage.

