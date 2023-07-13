How to unlock Warlock pet customizations in WoW Dragonflight

After years and years of watching their little demon pets being confined to only one customization and body color, Warlock mains around the world rejoiced when World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5 dropped on July 11, finally giving them the option to customize those little buggers. But you’re most likely wondering how you unlock all these fancy pet customizations.

Starting with Patch 10.1.5, you can customize all your pets from the Twisting Nether and truly make them your companions. This includes Imp, Felhunter, Voidwalker, Doomguard, Sayaad, Infernal, and Felguard. While some customizations will be available from the get-go, other customizations will be unlocked by completing various quests and doing professions.

But before you can do a complete makeover of your favorite demon pals, you need to know if you have an extensive quest chain ahead of you to unlock pet customizations or not.

How do you unlock Warlock pet customizations?

Luckily for you, Warlock pet customizations are automatically unlocked when you log in to your character. This means, there are no lengthy quest chains or anything similar you need to complete before you can start pimping your Imps.

Although the option to customize your pets is available immediately, you’ll need to go hunting for unique customizations across Azeroth. The large majority of customizations come from the Legion expansion and Legion Inscription, so you’ll have a grind ahead of yourself if you didn’t max out this profession before.

Unfortunately, if you unlocked some of these customizations like Fel Temptress customization for Succubus before Patch 10.1.5, you’ll have to farm them once again. Hopefully, this is just a mistake on Blizzard’s end and this will quickly be hotfixed so that the rightful and proud owners don’t have to do double work.

